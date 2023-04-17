Third-year UNC Charlotte student Taitum James created an Instagram account in the spring of 2023 to expose the off-campus apartment complex, East Village, for poor management and false advertising.
According to their website, East Village claims to be "A village that welcomes, energizes and inspires." The website also claims to have "enviable, fully-furnished interiors, and all-inclusive amenities that will have you living your #bestlife."
They did inspire first-year resident James, but in a different light than anticipated.
On April 3, 2023, James discussed a series of problems occurring within the East Village apartment complex since her arrival that has led to significant frustrations.
"I have been having issues since we moved in. The first week we moved in, my room flooded, my tire got a hole from construction nails and there were break-ins. That's pretty much where the issues arose for me," James said.
James and her roommates continuously contacted management for help but felt their concerns were never properly addressed or acted upon. She finally reached a breaking point.
"The night we got the text from management about how everyone is going to be charged for pet waste on the floor is why I created the page. It's pretty much to showcase everything going on in the apartment complex because management wasn't doing anything about it," James said. "I felt like I had to take it to that extreme because I had done as much as I could within the complex."
According to James, the motivation behind creating her Instagram page was to get East Villages' attention so they could make changes and make others aware of what is happening within the complex.
"It seems like problems get solved a little bit quicker around here since the creation of the page," said James.
Despite these slight improvements, East Village has taken legal action to remove the page.
"East Village as a company doesn't like it. They have told me to take it down and that they will fix everything," James said. "I can see how much it affected them to the extent that they felt they needed to send out a cease and desist letter to me because of how I made them look."
The Niner Times contacted East Village management, but they declined to comment
East Village is threatening to sue James for defamation of character and monetary compensation. James took up this issue with legal aid at Charlotte.
"Legal aid at the school explained to me that it could be defamation because I used the same logo and posed as them in some of the captions. They don't like the page being up because it makes them look bad, and it's throwing business away," James said.
On the other hand, residents have been reacting in a very positive light.
"People have been thanking me for posting about this," James said. "I've received a lot of overall support from people who know the page's purpose is for a good cause and positive outcome."
James feels content with this response and assures fellow residents that they are not the only ones experiencing problems.
"You're not alone in management not taking you seriously with issues like health and wellness. It's okay to not be okay with that and get that out there. It shouldn't be a guarded topic," James said.
James is unhappy with the response from East Village and said that she shared nothing but the truth.
"Having this page and running it is in my First Amendment right. Having it taken away from me in a legal way is a very weird and out-of-body experience because I would never have thought that my freedom of speech would be labeled as defamation. Nothing was a lie; they just don't like it," James said.
James's Instagram account has since been removed to avoid legal troubles. An anonymous resident has created a new account, @theerealeastvillage, to continue exposing these complex-wide issues.