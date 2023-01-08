CW: This article mentions suicide.
The Charlotte Mecklenburg police department (CMPD) found fourth-year Patrick Harding dead on Dec. 26, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m. in his apartment off campus.
Harding was studying political science at UNC Charlotte.
The death was determined by the CMPD to be a suicide, according to the CMPD-released incident report that stated, "The listed victim was found with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound and declared dead on scene."
According to the Dec. 27 police log, UNC Charlotte police were called onto the scene.
"An Officer received information about a non-resident student who had possibly passed away. The Officer went to the off-campus location to check the welfare of the student and met CMPD on scene. It was confirmed the student had passed away over the weekend. The family was already made aware. The Chief of Police was contacted," according to the Charlotte police log.
The Niner Times has reached out to campus police for further information regarding the investigation of Harding's death but has not received a response.
UNC Charlotte released a statement regarding Harding's death.
"Niner Nation sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Patrick Harding during this incredibly difficult time. Student support is available through the Center for Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), and employees may access support at any time through the Employee Assistance Program. All questions about the investigation should be directed to CMPD."
Charlotte offers the following crisis hotline numbers for student and faculty support. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number is 1-800-273-8255. In addition, individuals can call CAPS during regular business hours at 704‑687‑0311 to make an appointment. After hours, call CAPS at 704-687-0311 and press zero once the voicemail is reached to connect to a counselor.