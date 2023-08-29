UNC Charlotte's Student Government Association (SGA) will hold its Fall Elections Sept. 19-20.
Available positions include freshman class president, at-large senators and any unoccupied college senator seats. The nomination forms are open and available on Niner Engage until Sept. 4.
According to the Division of Student Affairs, SGA's prime objective is "through effective leadership and collaboration, we strive to address student concerns and advocate for positive changes in campus policies and facilities."
All students at Charlotte can run for an open position and represent the campus community. Additionally, SGA candidates seek votes from students to serve as a spokesperson for the student body's needs.
"I joined SGA with a strong desire to promote inclusivity, sustainability and collaboration across UNC Charlotte's campus," said second-year University College Senator Landon Leubke. "We can create a more vibrant and harmonious university environment for everyone."
Nominees and members of SGA can support and amplify the voices of any organization or group at Charlotte.
"I wanted to be an advocating voice for myself and my university. Working directly in the Publicity and Operations Committee, I get to work firsthand with publications of events throughout the entire University, along with educating my peers about many topics," said third-year At-Large Senator Savannah Saunders.
Beyond addressing the student body's concerns, SGA is a community within itself that leaves a lasting impact on its members.
"I joined SGA to help address any problems I and other students have seen at our school. I also joined SGA to make lasting friendships. I like SGA because of the lessons I have learned from it and the connections I have made through it," said second-year At-Large Senator Chris Fredrick.
Available positions this fall include:
- Freshman class president
- 16 upperclassman at-large senators
- 16 underclassman at-large senators
Six college senator vacancies:
- One Cato College of Education
- One College of Arts + Architecture
- One College of Computing and Informatics
- One William States Lee College of Engineering
- Two graduate school
For more information regarding SGA and its upcoming elections, check out their website or follow their Instagram @clt_sga.