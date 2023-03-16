UNC Charlotte's Student Government Association (SGA) passed a resolution in February discouraging the usage of Respondus LockDown Browser and other proctoring browsers.
The "Proctoring Program Discouragement Act" resolution was principally sponsored by fourth-year student Jeremy Yagoda, chair of the SGA's Organizational Ways and Means Committee, and backed by several other members of the student government.
"I started after I heard about the court case that was happening in Ohio," said Yagoda. "I had heard complaints about issues involving [LockDown], its practices and its implications, how it affects disabled students, and how many students just don't feel comfortable with it for privacy reasons."
Following the Ohio case, Yagoda began speaking to the University administration to determine whether Charlotte was already working on the issue.
"I had emailed Jace Humphrey, [former] head of legal affairs, and asked him if there have been any inquiries about it at all," said Yagoda. "He had said that [the administration] talked about it internally, especially after that court case happened, but there's not a lot of official discussion about it."
Yagoda secured a meeting with Humphrey and a variety of faculty such as UNC Charlotte's Office of Academic Affairs and OneIT.
"They were all in agreement that they discourage it to every staff member that asked about it, but that's not any official university statement or anything like that," said Yagoda.
Despite nearly unanimous disapproval, Charlotte administration does not intend to ban proctoring browsers, according to Yagoda.
"They said they don't believe that the University is at a point where they would outright ban it," said Yagoda. "They said when we first went online, most teachers were using it, and they said now we're down to less than 100 staff members still using it. So they believe that it will naturally phase out. I was hoping for something more immediate, so we still wrote the legislation."
The SGA does not have the authority to place a ban on LockDown Browser, but the Proctoring Program Discouragement Act will be sent to every professor at Charlotte.
"It was pretty unprecedented for legislation to go out to all university professors like that," said Yagoda. "[Our hope was] if every single teacher on campus is getting this email saying that, hey, the students don't believe you should be using this, maybe it can have more of an effect."
Despite the resolution being passed in early February, as of March 11, many UNC Charlotte professors have not received notice of its existence.
"They've been giving us the runaround about actually getting that sent out to all University professors," said Yagoda. "We've been emailing and emailing like, 'Can we send this out?' We have to get approval apparently for the master list of all the teachers' emails.."
Student concerns with LockDown Browser include privacy violations, the stress associated with being filmed while testing and the effect of LockDown on students with attention deficit disorders.
"There are some disabilities that students may have that may not necessarily require them to disclose that to the University," said Yagoda. "For example, ADHD is one of the most basic ones. A student may be able to not need extra resources for that normally, but taking the exams on LockDown, they may be flagged for certain activities. Then they would be required to disclose [their ADHD] to the University just because of the LockDown Browser, which I do not believe is fair."