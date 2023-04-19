Three UNC Charlotte students competed in the American Forensic Association National Speech Tournament (AFA-NST) in California at Santa Ana College from March 31 to April 3.
Over 60 schools from across America participated in the 11-category competition. The schools included Rice University, Cornell University, James Madison University and the University of Texas at Austin.
"So many schools participated," said Forensics Coach and Assistant Teaching Professor Nance Riffe. "From Ivy Leagues to two-year colleges."
The categories included in the competition were informative speaking, program oral interpretation, extemporaneous speaking, impromptu speaking, persuasive speaking, after-dinner speaking, dramatic duo, prose interpretation, communication analysis, drama interpretation and poetry interpretation.
The Charlotte participants were third-year students Kennedy Brooks, Acadia Dubiel and AJ Siegel. The students participated in four categories. Brooks competed in dramatic interpretation, Dubiel in informative speaking and Siegel in communication analysis and after-dinner speaking.
In dramatic interpretation, Brooks discussed the idea that white people are unable to see Black entertainers as people by detailing a monologue by Billie Holiday.
Dubiel talked about the Battle of Blair Mountain and how it impacted United States' labor movements in informative speaking.
In communication analysis, Siegel analyzed a memorial in Charlotte for slaves' graves that had been previously unmarked. In after dinner speaking, they analyzed the possibilities of plant sentience and the impacts it could have on artificial intelligence debates.
To qualify for AFA-NST, competitors had to place in two distinct tournaments. Both placements must total less than five.
"For example, if a student placed third in one competition and first in another, they would qualify," said Riffe. "[It's] like NCAA with the brackets, [students] have to qualify to be there, then it narrows further and further down to the final few."
Each category had three separate rounds with two judges each. These rounds were followed by quarterfinals, semifinals and a final round.
"The competition was super fun. The level of talent was off the charts, so it was a hard-fought but very worth-it battle," said Brooks.
Dubiel echoed this sentiment.
"I got to see some amazing speeches, and I was just impressed with everyone, so it was just kind of a learning experience for me," said Dubiel.
Charlotte Speech Team will have a showcase on Thursday, April 20, at 2:30 p.m. in Fretwell Hall room 121. The team will be showing their performances and presentations to celebrate all they have accomplished this year.