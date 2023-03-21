Omni Amo and Foster Change held a vigil for Khalil Azad and other victims of police brutality on March 13. The vigil was held in the Star Quad to commemorate Azad's life and other victims.
Foster Change streamed the vigil live on their Instagram page, @fosterchangeuncc.
"Since there wasn't a live crowd, we had to do it on social media. It was a way to connect with our audience on social media," said third-year Ja'Bria Farmer.
Azad's death, amongst others, is considered to be a result of police brutality. This vigil followed his passing in July 2022. Omni Amo and Foster Change sought to shed light on the issue at a local level alongside other Charlotte students.
"We definitely did this to bring awareness. There are countless names and cases. I think we were able to do a really good thing and bring awareness, even if it was online," said Gabriella Kurczek, president of Foster Change and fourth-year student.
Leaders and members of the organizations gave a presentation to commemorate the lives of Keith Lamont Scott, Jonathan Ferrell, Daunte Wright and Azad. The life of Rodney King, who survived an encounter with the police, was also acknowledged.
The presentation helped educate viewers on the effects of police brutality. The students brought these matters forward to inform their peers and the community.
"It served as a way to educate people about the destruction of a Black body," said Farmer
"If the vigil wouldn't have happened, or if no one would have said anything, people would still be quiet," said Charlotte community member Myles Cleyton.
After the presentation, the leaders and members of the organizations spoke about their hope for support from UNC Charlotte. Their hope is for the University to do its part in helping them bring awareness to police brutality.
"If the school acknowledges it, we'll see more people coming out, and more people will know what's going on," said Farmer.
Kurczek spoke on the funding of clubs and organizations. She hopes UNC Charlotte will fund outside organizational events so they can receive a larger audience and bring more awareness to police brutality.
"If we are allowed to receive funding to have events off campus, there's a larger audience, and we'll have a larger scope to make more change," said Kurczek.
Along with funding, the leaders spoke on the need for solidarity to help the cause.
"As a predominantly white institution, to help prevent these acts of violence, I think it is important to stand in solidarity. Because most people on campus are white individuals, and these incidents are happening to Black and brown people, we need to stand in solidarity because Black and brown people cannot stop this on their own," said Farmer.
These organizations assembled to bring awareness to the lives lost to police brutality. In the future, these organizations hope to see more people in attendance to help further their cause.