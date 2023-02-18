UNC Charlotte's department chairs of Urban Youth and Communities Studies, Susan Harden and Shamaiye Haynes, partnered with four of their students to hold a march called Women Want More in honor of Tyre Nichols on Feb. 15.
The march started in the College of Education and College of Health and Human Services plaza at 6 p.m. with welcoming remarks from Haynes, fourth-years Tashanya Parks, Gabby Kurczek, Elena Palmietto and third-year Ja'Bria Farmer.
"We all came together to organize this event in representation of Tyre Nichols's mother," said Parks. "To show respect and spread more solidarity among women who have lost their sons and daughters. To release brutality, and as a Black woman myself, I felt the need to stand up and show that we can release this stigma of Black women having to be strong and cover up our feelings. I feel like everybody should speak positively to get positive change."
The participating students then marched to the Star Quad at Atkins Library, where any participant could speak. A healing circle then followed the speeches.
"I think it went well. We had many people come up and say a lot of really powerful things. I was telling Ja'Bria [Farmer] I feel like a lot was accomplished with what little resources we had to set this up," Palmietto said. "It warmed my heart to see people walking by and come in and kind of join and just be curious about what's going on, just keep educating people on violence and what we can do to be better."
The four students that planned the march wanted to raise awareness not only for Nichols' death but also for every victim of police brutality.
"Working in solidarity with these women allowed me to see a different perspective," Kurczek said. "Everyone's background is so different, and it made it much more meaningful to put this together because we are trying to achieve solidarity amongst diverse backgrounds."
Students talked about wanting change after years of people getting attacked by police officers.
"I think what's most important now is what happens after this march," said Farmer. "How do we stay in solidarity after this march instead of having to plan events for solidarity? How can we do that?"
Farmer said that the march reinforced her sense of solidarity among the Women Want More participants.
I also think that after seeing all this come together, the situation hit me hard just saying how everybody stood together and kind of felt the same feeling," Farmer said. "It allowed me to step up my feelings and show those and be honest and authentic about how I feel about this situation just because I know that everybody is going the same way. But I think it's important to stand in solidarity now and after."
During the speeches and vigils, students walking by joined the group.
"I came here by accident. I want to put that up first. I was walking by on my way to Friday and heard the commotion. I saw what was happening and felt like I had to stop and see what this was all about, said first-year Jacob Dunford. "So, coming with no expectations, I feel different. I don't even know how to put it into words. I'm going to be honest, I feel frustrated. I feel that the healing circle helped after all of that. But it felt special, really special."
The healing circle took place at the end for people to stand together, hold candles and create a positive energy for everyone to leave with.
"It went well. I'm very proud of our students for coordinating this event," Haynes said. "It's important to say that Dr. Harden and I helped them facilitate discussion around their ideas, but the students coordinated everything. So anytime I can walk into something I didn't have to plan, it's a success. Beyond that, they did a great job organizing; it is just the topic itself. It provided our community with some healing. I think."