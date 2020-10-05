Fall 2020 has been a semester for the history books. Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, UNC Charlotte delayed the start of the semester by two weeks, moved all instruction online for the first month and even launched a new brand logo in the midst of it all.
Beginning Sept. 26, students with on-campus housing contracts had the option to move back into the residence halls.
After the University announced that some classes would be held in person, students with on-campus housing were given three options: cancel the housing contract in its entirety, move in during late September and then move out after Thanksgiving break or move in and then request an exemption to stay on campus for the rest of the fall semester, and pay for the full semester.
A part of the University’s reasoning for welcoming students back to campus revolves around the student experience.
“I have had the same roommates for a couple of years now and it is nice to be back on campus with them again,” stated Ryan Morrow, a junior living in Martin Hall. “I look forward to living alone and hurdling the challenges that come with being independent.”
With the influx of students on campus, Chancellor Gaber and other school officials put in place a few policies that aim to ensure the safety of all students and faculty on campus. Among these measures are predictive wastewater testing, a daily Niner Health Check, and de-densified residence halls.
“I do feel safe on campus,” said Cooper Lohr, a junior majoring in management information systems. “Students are following mask and social distancing guidelines from what I have seen. I am also happy with the sanitization of high contact areas in my dorm and around campus.”
On Oct. 2, UNC Charlotte announced that their routine wastewater testing had identified the virus that causes COVID-19 in Holshouser hall. Students and staff associated with the dormitory were tested that afternoon and asked to quarantine. As of Oct. 4, there are nine active cases on campus.
