The Niner Times conducted a survey in the Spring of 2023 including 34 UNC Charlotte students. The survey found that 64.7% of students are happy with the academic programs offered, 67.6% find campus moderately safe, 52.9% believe the accessibility and quality of dining options are poor, 83.3% are happy at Charlotte and 32.4% have or considered transferring.
Most students are satisfied with the academic programs offered here at Charlotte, stating that there are ample resources to take advantage of and the workloads are reasonable. Others need help in specific departments, need more guidance and wish for more diverse programs.
Third-year student Trey Canovai states that there are many resources to take advantage of on campus, such as the writing and math learning centers, office hours, UCAE and clubs.
"Utilizing the academic resources on campus has helped with my success as a student and becoming an academic weapon," said Canovai.
Second-year student Nicole Austin wishes there was a more comprehensive range of art programs.
"There is such a big art presence in the city, and since this is the biggest school in Charlotte, I would have expected the programs to correlate with life in the city. For example, I am shocked that we do not have any film or media majors," said Austin.
Regarding campus safety, most students find the campus itself safe, and they fear the surrounding neighborhoods.
"Campus tends to feel like a bubble; however, the crime right outside is very apparent. It seems as though there is always some breaking news of awful crimes right down the road. Though this is to be expected in a city, it still sometimes worries me. I also think that when campus dies down at night is when I feel the least safe," said Austin.
Following the recent armed carjacking on campus, some students fear for their safety.
Second-year student Katie Wick said, "We do not have the proper security on campus, especially when it comes to the parking lots. People have for far too long experienced damage to their vehicles, had things stolen and had their safety/lives threatened. This is, and should not be, normal."
Over half of the surveyed students are unsatisfied with campus dining options.
Second-year student David Siderio said, "The food always tastes like cardboard, workers do not care about their jobs and the timely manner in which food is served is non-existent."
Satisfaction regarding campus dining varies among students. Many students feel the dining options are adequate, with some mentioning a slight lack of healthy and vegetarian options.
"I can normally find something that satisfies me in the dining halls, and if not, there are many food places that accept DB. There are also a good amount of healthy options," said second-year student Megan Reen.
Fourth-year student Dylan Hemrick said, "I just don't understand how Crown pizza is so much better than SoVi."
Although there are varying opinions regarding the satisfaction levels with Charlotte's campus, most students express significant contentment with the school.
"I love all of the clubs and my work environment at my job. Also, most of my professors have been so great, especially when I get to know them better. I feel like I am setting myself up for success after university," said Reen.
"I love my school, and the campus is beautiful. We just need to be given more events on campus, better communication and way more opportunities that help guide and support students on their career paths," said Wick.
Students, such as Hemrick, transferred to Charlotte to finish their degrees. The students who had considered transferring stated that they initially felt isolated but managed to make Charlotte feel like their home.