On March 13, from 6-8 p.m., UNC Charlotte organizations Omni Amo and Foster Change will conduct a march to the Star Quad to hold a vigil for Khalil Azad and others who have lost their lives to police brutality.
The march will start in the College of Human Health and Sciences and the College of Education Plaza. Then, the organizations will march to the Star Quad at 6 p.m., where the vigil will occur.
The organizations will provide candles at the event, but attendees can bring their own. Attendees are also welcome to bring posters for the march.
At the vigil, attendees can voice their opinions on bringing awareness to police brutality.
"We need to make sure that we spread awareness and receive justice for these individuals. If we don't, the system that is built to do this will not change," said Omni Amo's president, first-year Donielle Cohen.
On July 3, 2022, Azad fled from police after suspicion of drunk driving. He then crashed the White SUV he was driving, ending the police chase near the shoreline of Crystal Lake. Azad then began to run on foot.
Police began their search for Azad when K-9 units arrived. However, after two searches, the police could not find him.
Two days later, on July 5, Azad's body was found floating in Crystal Lake. In September 2022, Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office declared Azad's death an accidental drowning.
Azad's family speculated police brutality due to bruises on Azad's body after receiving the autopsy photos.
The family then requested for the police bodycam footage to be released. The footage was released on March 7, 2023, and the case is still under investigation.