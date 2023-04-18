Fourteen UNC Charlotte students won the Public Anthropology Award, a writing competition involving over 3,000 students from 20 colleges and universities nationwide.
The competition is hosted by the Center for a Public Anthropology, a nonprofit organization that encourages professors and students to address problems relating to anthropology. Each semester, the organization partners with professors nationwide and internationally to assign students a writing prompt.
“Until pretty recently, students wrote an opinion letter on an issue that was important to anthropology,” said Catherine Fuentes, the Charlotte anthropology professor whose students won the award. “The idea was to let students have a better idea of what you can do with anthropology in the real world, outside of academia and textbooks.”
The prompt differs yearly but always involves an issue the organization sees as contentious.
“Most recently, we've had debates on things such as racism and inequality with law enforcement,” said Fuentes. “[Climate change] was one we worked on for quite a few semesters. Now the students are doing a new piece where they write a story. It's still an opinion piece, but it's from their own unique perspective.”
This semester, the prompt dealt with issues of race and working together through disagreements.
“The prompt was dealing with the racial injustice and policing in the United States and how that is a hot-button topic,” said third-year student Brodie Hilton, one of the 14 winners. “The prompt was to write a story about two people [who disagree] coming together and working together. Ultimately, my paper became about understanding and seeing the differences and helping others to see that as well.”
Each submission to the competition is graded by another student. The submissions that receive the highest grades are then voted on by the students participating in the competition. Those that receive the most votes receive the award.
“The students are in control of it all,” said Fuentes. “We usually get quite a few at UNC Charlotte each semester that receive this award.”
The Charlotte students who won the award expressed their appreciation to those of the 3,000 participating students who voted for their stories.
“I'm still honored that my colleagues who worked on the project saw my papers being fit,” said Hilton.
All 14 winners' names and stories are available on the Public Anthropology website.