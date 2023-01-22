The 14th annual Red Cross blood drive was held on Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the Popp Martin Student Union. This drive was held from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Over 51 appointments were made, and 68 walk-ins came to donate.
Keith Wassum, the organizer of "49ers for Life" blood drives, said, "The goal was 43 donors, so we had a very good turnout. We had 40 appointment slots open, and those were filled quickly, had to open up 20 more."
"49ers4Life" is a UNC Charlotte campaign focused on giving back to the community through blood drives with the Red Cross. Many organizations, including the Student Government Association and Auxillary Services, contribute to it. These blood drives happen twice a year, one in January and another in March. The campaign, whose slogan is "Do you bleed 49 green?" has been active since 2009.
The blood drive had a lot of participants, including the student body and staff. Some donate frequently, but it was others' first time.
Sharon Horinka, a staff member in University Advancement, said, "It is important to donate. My dad is a veteran, and he donated when he was in the service. He passed that down to me, and it is important to me to donate."
First-time donor Natalie Schmitz, a first-year student said, "I'm in pre-nursing, this is what I want to do, and I thought, 'why not?'"
This drive accepted whole blood. Donating whole blood requires cleansing an area on the arm, and a sterile needle is inserted to draw the blood out. It takes about an hour, and donations are given to trauma patients and people undergoing surgery. Whole blood is the most flexible donation since parts of the blood can be extracted for other needs.
In the winter, The Red Cross faces a blood shortage beyond what the organization can handle.
Terrance Graham, a Red Cross worker who oversaw the event, said, "There's a need. There's been a need for a long, long time. Every two seconds, someone needs blood for cancer, sickle cell or blood loss."
There may be an additional blood drive in March, as previous years saw a decrease in donors around that time. In 2021, there was a 62% decrease in college and high school donors. In 2022, at the March blood drive, the workers still collected only 238 pints when the goal was 250.
Second-year student Jachimike Ihekwu says, "It's for a good cause, and it feels good. You're aiding people."