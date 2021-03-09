As graduation approaches, the Commencement Planning Committee is tasked with honoring graduating students in the midst of a global pandemic. This spring, the committee, composed of graduating student leaders, faculty and staff, is moving forward with plans for in-person outdoor ceremonies with strict guidelines. Multiple ceremonies will be held over May 13-15, the University announced in an email on March 4. Traditionally, UNC Charlotte hosts a commencement ceremony in Halton Arena in December and May each year.
"Please keep in mind that COVID-19 guidelines have been and will remain fluid over the next few months," the announcement stated. "With the health and safety of our students and faculty being our highest priority, we will make a final decision on the commencement format in accordance with the state and local health guidelines in place for May 2021."
Outdoor mass gatherings in North Carolina are currently limited to 50 people; however, Governor Cooper's COVID-19 mandates are subject to change on March 26.
"I'm definitely feeling mixed feelings," said graduating senior Elise Lyght of the University's decision. "I feel grateful that my friends and I will be able to celebrate all that we've worked for over the past four years. But because I have an immunocompromised family member, having to have the conversation of them realistically not being able to come to my graduation is heartbreaking, so I feel for other students in that position."
The decision has many wondering whether 2020 graduates will have the opportunity for an in-person commencement as well. Last semester, the December 2020 planning committee decided to hold a completely virtual ceremony due to statewide COVID-19 guidelines. The 2020 virtual graduation ceremony was held on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in honor of graduating students from May, August and December of 2020. The formal ceremony included greetings from the Chancellor, commencement student speakers, singing of the Alma Mater, the UNC Charlotte Bell ringing, and a Norm the Niner cameo.
"Members within the Student Government Association (SGA) continue to look for opportunities to advocate on behalf of the Class of 2020," added SGA Pro Tempore Dick Beekman. "While the administration has expressed the difficulty of providing an opportunity for the Class of 2020 to walk, SGA members such as myself continue to hold firm to our belief this is a once in a lifetime milestone that deserves to be properly recognized."
The 2020 virtual ceremony also included several significant details to commemorate the graduating students, such as videos submitted by family and friends congratulating the students. Additionally, each graduate's name announcement was accompanied by a personalized slide with their degree, major and college.
"If we are able to hold in-person ceremonies, we also plan to reach out to the Class of 2020 to see if they would like to participate," said Assistant Director of University Events Joanne Kendrach. She also added that these in-person ceremonies will be live-streamed.
Kendrach hopes to announce the May 2021 ceremony details by the end of March. The University's commencement website also indicates that students can expect more information during the week of March 15.
Spring 2021 graduates can begin ordering their caps and gowns on March 22 and have until May 15.
