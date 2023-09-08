UNC Charlotte's Communication Studies Department changed its curriculum at the start of the 2023 school year to have fewer hours and more course options.
"The most significant change is that the major has fewer hours," said Department Chair Dan Grano. "Previously, the major was 54 credit hours. Now the total credit hours are 39."
Communications students now have more choice and flexibility regarding their route to their degree and the courses or concentrations they select.
"We revised our pre-major (PCOM) to make the major more accessible to students at an earlier point in their academic careers," said Grano. "We also made our major more accessible to transfer students by removing barriers to credit hour and degree transfers," said Grano.
According to Grano, this change will help Communications majors get to graduation faster.
"We made our major more navigable and significantly expanded students' coursework options by removing prerequisites, expanding cross-listed and interdisciplinary offerings, reducing concentration sequences to two semesters and adding a new generalist option," said Grano.
There are additional pathways to graduation and more movement between the concentrations.
"We changed the names of two of our concentrations," Grano said. "So, our concentrations are now: health communication; media & technology studies (formerly mass media); organizational communication; public relations; and rhetoric, culture and social change (formerly public advocacy)."
Students are also allowed more choices in the courses that they take. There is more room to change concentrations. The generalist track will enable students to choose their path through the major.
"Finally, we added a new generalist track," said Grano. "This allows students to take a variety of courses in our program as an alternative to selecting a specific concentration."
Grano states that students wanted additional options, which inspired the curriculum change.
"We followed the example of other UNC Charlotte departments doing the same thing," said Grano.
Communication studies majors pursue public relations, marketing, personnel and media careers.