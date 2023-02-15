UNC Charlotte's Office of Donor Relations is starting the Green with Gratitude initiative to showcase everything the Charlotte donors do for the campus. The program aims to educate on philanthropy and to support various aspects.
The Green with Gratitude group was founded around 2014 and has raised $2,603,389 from the 4,997 gifts donated.
This program supports various programs, construction and services such as the Rocketry Club, the Gage Undergraduate Admissions Center building, the Jamil Niner Student Pantry and other University programs.
"The Green with Gratitude program improves each donor's view on the campus, which improves the university overall as it draws in more support over time," Simmons said.
Gage Undergraduate Admissions Center
In 2019, the Gage Undergraduate Admission Center was aided in its construction due to a donation by Dr. Lucius Gage, who donated his Waxhaw farm through the Green with Gratitude program.
The Gage Undergraduate Admissions Center welcomes around 18,000 guests annually and hosts around 650 campus tours annually.
The center allows for increased support for both prospective students and their families.
University Recreation Center
The University Recreation Center (UREC) opened in January 2020 and was aided in its construction by the P.J. Briggs Memorial Scholarship through Green with Gratitude. This scholarship was created in 2014 by the Briggs family to honor a former UNC Charlotte student who lost their life in an automobile accident in 1993.
Additional donations allowed the UREC to offer a professional development program for student employees. In addition, these donations sponsor student conference attendance and enable students to receive certification training.
Jamil Niner Student Pantry
The Jamil Niner Student Pantry was opened in 2013 and received many donations during Charlotte's November 2021 #GivingTuesday campaign, in which over $91,000 was raised from about 1,400 gifts.
The Jamil Niner Student Pantry helps students with food insecurity, as one in every three students at Charlotte has this exact problem.
University Career Center
The Green with Gratitude program aided the University Career Center, and because of this support, the Career Center can assist 72% of students who request help with their career planning.
The University Career Center has over 2000 industry relationships and has provided $10,000 through the summer scholarship.
The Career Center allows students to get help on multiple topics, such as career planning, making an appointment and accessing the Hire-A-Niner features.
Important things to know about Green with Gratitude
Additionally, Simmons talked about the importance of sharing the program's message with students so they know the impact of donating.
"The importance of donors is the key to this program, and the message of our program that we are attempting to push, that being positive support through donations, is what will help improve the campus as a whole as well as increase people's view on UNC Charlotte," Simmons said.
To learn more about this program's growth and donate, visit the Green with Gratitude website.