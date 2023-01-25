UNC Charlotte's Leadership & Community Engagement partners with the Levine Scholars to host "MLK Day of Service" on Saturday, Jan. 28, at local non-profits.
These non-profits include Jamil Niner Student Pantry, the Carolina Raptor Center, Crisis Assistance Ministry, Second Harvest Food Bank, Loaves & Fishes, Classroom Central Inc. and Ronald McDonald House.
The event is open to students, faculty and staff of UNC Charlotte.
Jes Dormady, assistant director of Leadership & Community Engagement, said, "Our goal is to celebrate Dr. King's legacy and connect his values with serving our greater community and getting students involved."
They expect about one-hundred people in attendance. All participants will meet in the Lucas room of the Cone Building from 7:45-8 a.m. for breakfast, t-shirt handouts and site assignments.
At 8:15 a.m., Taylor Quinn, a Levine scholar and coordinator of MLK Service Day, will welcome guests.
After breakfast, at 8:30 a.m., they will divide everyone into their teams and leave campus in a van or bus to volunteer at their designated site. Participants will work at their assigned locations from 9-11:30 a.m.
From 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., the participants will return to campus, where they will have lunch and reflect with other groups from 12-1:30 p.m.
During reflection, participants will discuss their experiences and why they serve their community.
Some participants questioned why the service day was after MLK day.
"It is mainly a logistics issue and the fact that students come back on campus, and we want to have enough time to recruit availability of buses and vans. It is logistically the best time," said Dormady.
To register for Charlotte's 2023 MLK day of service, email Dormady at jdormad1@uncc.edu and complete the registration form.