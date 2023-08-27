On Sunday, Aug. 27, UNC Charlotte's National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) hosted their annual Yard Show from 2-5 p.m. at the Starquad.
The NPHC Yard Show is a yearly welcome back to school event hosted by Charlotte's historically African-American sororities and fraternities. The organizations exhibit their culture and pride by showcasing student entertainment, storytelling and artistry.
Yard Shows hold a cultural significance in the NPHC community, granting attendees the experience of witnessing and learning the culture of historically African-American sororities and fraternities.
According to Charlotte's Student Affairs Strategic Plan Goal C.1.5., the event's overarching goal was to "leverage student engagement to enhance the fraternity and sorority experience that allows the whole campus community to see these students share their rich history and tradition with the campus community."
The assistant director of the Fraternity and Sorority Life (FSL) and Charlotte's NPHC council advisor, Antonio Oakley Jr., highlighted the historical importance of African-American sororities and fraternities that have influenced the history of higher education.
According to Oakley, Yard Shows are "a rich transfer of cultural relevance and history, an expert display of creativity and choreography from our students, great passion for performing and storytelling about the importance of each organization and a great time."
The NPHC seeks to encourage and inspire the students at Charlotte to attend the events and shows they host on campus.
"Exposure leads to expansion, and the council wants to show students that these organizations are available for them to join," Oakley said.
The council is eager to engage with the community and display the passion and dedication of the team orchestrating the events they host on campus.
"I could write a book on how much being a part of NPHC has impacted my life," said Oakley. "It helped me understand each organization's collective power when they come together and push to bring an idea or project to enhance the campus community. As an assistant director, I am amazed at how the council works together to pull off major events that bring thousands of students and community members."
The NPHC will host its annual Meet the Greeks on Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Popp Martin Student Union. Students can meet individually with the council chapters at this event and learn more about historically African-American sororities and fraternities.
Additionally, they host their annual Stroll Competition event on Oct. 13.
"This is a significant event where alumni and students come together to watch a fantastic display of pride and respect for their fraternities and sororities," said Oakley.
Tickets go on sale soon. For updates on the event location and extended information regarding Charlotte's NPHC, follow the Instagram page of the office @cltgogreek and the councils @cltnphc.