The Office of Undergraduate Research will be hosting its 11th annual Undergraduate Research Conference (URC) in the Popp Martin Student Union ballroom 340 on April 25. Registration for the conference opened on Jan. 23 and closes on Feb. 24.
The conference will open at 8:30 a.m., and the opening ceremony with their keynote speaker at 9:15 a.m. The conference will then move into oral presentations at 10 a.m. and start poster session presentations at 10:15 a.m. which will run until 1:45 p.m. Finally, the event will end with the closing awards ceremony from 2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event is open to the campus community and invited guests.
The URC is a showcase of research projects done by undergraduate students at UNC Charlotte from all levels at all colleges and departments.
Dr. Erik Byker, the URC 2023 organizing committee chairperson, said, "It's a fantastic way for undergraduate students to showcase their research, maybe class projects that they're doing. So we welcome all students who would like that kind of research experience, and it's a great first step to be able to present research."
There will be oral presentations and three different sessions for poster presentations.
"The oral presentations are often at a place where the student has been doing the research for maybe a couple years or been working in a lab, that sort of thing," Byker said. "The poster presentations are another opportunity, and that's often where we get the most of our presentations are poster presentations. It is just developing a basic research poster. Then we have folks walking around from the community, faculty, staff, other students that walk around during that poster time asking questions."
After the presentations, a team of judges will present awards for students' projects. There are four different types of awards. There are the Conference General Disciplinary Awards (General Awards) given by the Office of Undergraduate Research and Charlotte academic departments, the Honors College Awards presented by the Honors College, the Sustainability Award given by the Levine Scholars and the Community Engagement Award provided by Academic Affairs.
Specific rubrics are given to the judges for each award, and the score is based on the rubric metrics based on the poster and the student's presentation and communication.
"We like to double judge. So, I assign the judges, and we like to get at least every poster or oral presentation double-judged," said Byker.
The URC is an annual spring event, and 2023 is its 11th anniversary. Mahita Saluda, a fourth-year at Charlotte, has participated in the URC for the past three years.
"The first year I participated was 2020, then 2021 and 2022. My first one was on SDG 13, so I presented with the OUR [Office of Undergraduate Research] Summer Research Scholar Program and presented twice, I believe, with that one. So a total of three presentations," said Saluda, "All of the research opportunities from the URC have been tremendous in who I am today. I've gained interpersonal skills, which had a significant role in choosing my career."