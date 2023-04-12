University City Partners (UCP) plans to redevelop the Mallard Pointe Shopping Center off North Tryon Street into a student main street for UNC Charlotte students and alumni.
Over March 27-30, Tobe Holmes, vice president of economic development for UCP, met with community members to gather ideas and discuss plans for the coming development.
"There is a need in the community for a space like this," said Holmes. "It's Harden Street in Columbia, Franklin Street in Chapel Hill and Hillsboro Street in Raleigh. Every great university has a place for its community to come together."
An exact completion date for redevelopment is currently unclear, but students can expect to see large changes in the area over the next few years. UCP teamed up with Mike Lyden, principle of street plans collaborative, to draft short and long-term plans for the area. Lyden's proposed "phase zero" of development involves renovating the parking lot in front of the abandoned Kohls.
"If you walk over there, there's no need for the parking lot, and it leaves a gaping footprint because that business [Kohls] is not currently active," said Lyden. "So the key of this idea, to think about a square, a public space, something that could be programmed differently at different times of the day, different uses for different people going about their daily lives in different ways."
Lyden used student feedback collected during the week to guide the development process, focusing on socialization and flexibility.
"We heard a lot from students about the need for things that are not just food and beverage," said Lyden, "Where do we relax? Where do we take a yoga class? Where do we engage as community members long before we spend a single dollar?"