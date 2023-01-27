University Recreation (UREC) is hosting the 49er Gold Rush 5k on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Belk Gym. All proceeds will benefit the UREC student professional development fund.
Sophie Rattray, interim associate director of UREC, said, "The funds for this race go towards our student professional development fund, so this gives our student employees an opportunity to sign up for any type of certification; this is the main reason why we put on this event,"
This run has become a February tradition for over 20 years and is open to everyone.
"About 350 people registered for the race, and we are pretty excited about that. We are growing post-COVID. Last year we only had 182, so we're hopefully going to get over 400 participants this year." said Rattaray.
Those who registered can pick up their packets at Belk Gym on Friday, Feb. 3, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 4. from 8 to 9:15 a.m. before the run.
Music and special announcements will be on the morning of the race at 8:45 a.m. At 9:15 a.m., there will be a warm-up with fitness instructors. At 9:30 a.m., the race will start on University Drive, with the award ceremony commencing at 10:15 a.m. and the race ending at 11 a.m.
Awards will be given to the top male and female contestants and the top three males and females in specific age groups.
"This year, we are adding a costume component to it. The team competition can have as many members as they want, but they will only receive one award, the same as the individual. Once they register for the race, they will receive an email from me with information on how to join the costume component." said Rattray.
Jim Walczyk, director of University Recreation, said, "We would love to see alumni and current students come to support the run and do something different and be a part of a campus tradition."
To register for the race, click here.
To register for the individual or group costume component, click here.