The University Recreation Center(UREC) has seen an increase in theft from the locker rooms in March 2023.
March alone saw nine reported larcenies from locker rooms, according to UNC Charlotte police reports. Stolen items included $100, sneakers and a lock.
UREC locker rooms provide door locks, but students can bring their own locks to secure their belongings.
"Somebody's personal lock had been broken, and contents were taken from the locker," said a UREC employee who asked to be anonymous. "As many as thirteen thefts from lockers occurred in one week, but they all went unreported because students didn't want to file police reports, so there are more thefts than what's being reported."
According to a police report dated March 16, "An incident report was completed as well as an email was sent to the Criminal Investigation Department to further investigate since the locker room has been the area for recent larcenies."
Out of the nine reported larcenies, five of the police reports referred to the victims as male. Therefore, over half of the thefts occurred in the men's locker rooms.
These thefts could be partly due to guests visiting UREC. Reportedly, a man recently signed in for a guest pass to UREC as D.B. Cooper, referencing the unidentified man who stole about $200,000 from passengers on Northwest Orient Airlines Flight 305 in 1971.
Guests must come with a UNC Charlotte student to sign in to the UREC. UREC urges that Charlotte students be careful about who they trust to bring into the facilities and lock up their belongings.