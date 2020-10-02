UNC Charlotte’s wastewater testing has detected SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in an on-campus residence hall, according to a NinerNotice sent on Friday morning.
According to the announcement, none of the students living in the residence hall have reported symptoms, though all are required to quarantine until they can get tested Friday afternoon. It is not yet clear what the procedure is for housekeepers who have recently cleaned the dorm.
The news comes six days after students began moving back into residence halls, and one day after the start of some in-person classes. As of Friday, 215 students and employees have tested positive for COVID-19. From Sept. 23 to Sept. 30, 47 people tested positive, according to the University’s dashboard.
Update 3:45 p.m.: The contaminated wastewater was found at Holshouser Hall in South Village, according to an email sent by a Holshouser resident to WSOCTV.
This is the email a @unccharlotte student living in Holshouser dorm received this morning, confirming the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19 in the dorm’s wastewater. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/IJGDXRe87b— Susanna Black (@SusannaWSOC9) October 2, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
