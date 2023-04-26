The Office of Sustainability hosted Wear Care Repair on April 18 in the Area 49 Makerspace in Atkins Library, promoting sustainability in fashion for Earth Month by allowing students to stop by and fix any old or worn pieces of clothing through methods such as sewing and stitching.
Christin Lampkowski, the emerging technologies librarian, was one of the main organizers of this event.
"We came up with the idea that fast fashion can really be a problem for the environment, and a lot of folks would like to be able to make their clothes last a little bit longer," said Lampkowski.
Fast fashion is an inexpensive approach that many popular retailers take to ensure that they are current on current trends, resulting in an overproduction that eventually turns into waste.
Many students showed up to this event with unique pieces in need of repair. Third-year student Pedro Quintero-Sanchez dropped by the Makerspace with a long-sleeved shirt he found while thrifting.
"I think it's great that we're promoting sustainability through reusing and repairing clothing, and we should try to carry that to not just clothes but anything else," said Quintero-Sanchez.
Second-year finance and accounting student Jovani Jacintl had a similar dilemma to Quintero-Sanchez. A black dress shirt he brought did not fit him the way he wanted it to. Once Jacintl learned of Wear Care Repair, he attempted to repair his shirt to the best of his ability.
"I'm going to try and sow it into something slimmer," said Jacintl.
Jacintl managed to meet his goal through the organizers who helped him with the sewing machine, where he quickly learned how to use them and was pleased with the results.
This event was not just strictly limited to clothing.
Graduate student Ana Urrutin brought her "emotional support" tote bag that she acquired from a My Chemical Romance concert. One of the straps on the tote bag had began to experience physical wear.
"Someday, it'll come loose with all my stuff in it. I came here to reinforce it because I want to get my mileage out of it," said Urrutin.
"Traditionally, we have been the ones that have hosted a lot of the events, but we always look for campus partners," said Tyler Sytsma, the outreach coordinator of the Office of Sustainability. "We reached out to Makerspace and Atkins Library to see if they would like to do a sustainability-related event, and we came up with this concept of bringing longevity to your clothing. Not just necessarily throwing it away and adding it to a landfill."
The event has provided more efforts on campus to promote sustainability. Lampkowski is considering having the Wear Care Repair workshop be a continuing event each semester, giving more students a chance to give new life to their clothes.