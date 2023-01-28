On Jan. 7, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) pulled 29-year-old Tyre Nichols over for an alleged traffic violation in Memphis, Tenn.
MPD claims they pulled Nichols, an African American, over for alleged reckless driving. According to Nichols' family, he was arrested after taking pictures of a sunset. After an initial confrontation, Nichols ran away from the officers. MPD then chased and beat Nichols for over three minutes.
The confrontation was captured in body-cam footage where officers pepper-sprayed Nichols before beating him with a baton, kicking and punching him on the ground.
Memphis officers called an ambulance after Nichols complained that he was short of breath. According to MPD, Nichols "succumbed to his injuries" and passed away on Jan. 10 after spending three days in the hospital.
Rodney Wells, Nichols' stepfather, told a local news station Nichols died from cardiac arrest and kidney failure due to the confrontation.
Nichols' family protested outside Memphis Police station, demanding they release the widely shared body cam footage.
On Jan. 18, the U.S. Justice Department began a civil rights investigation. Two days later, the five officers who killed Nichols were fired for excessive force, failure to intervene and failure to render aid.
The five police officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith, made up a police unit called SCORPION, an acronym for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods. Following Nichols' death, MPD has permanently deactivated the SCORPION unit.
The five police officers from the SCORPION unit may serve 60 years in prison on the charge of second-degree murder.
Following the release of the body-cam footage, cities across the nation have protested police brutality in honor of Nichols. On Saturday, Jan. 28, a peaceful protest was held in Uptown Charlotte following these events.