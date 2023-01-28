Dozens peacefully marched through Uptown Charlotte on Jan. 28, protesting police brutality following the death of Tyre Nichols.

The protest came a day after the release of the bodycam footage of Tyre Nichols' arrest on Jan. 7. Memphis Police (MPD) pulled Nichols over for an alleged traffic violation after taking pictures of a sunset in Memphis, Tenn. The confrontation was captured in a video where MPD beat Nichols for three minutes while screaming profanities. Nichols passed away on Jan. 10 after spending three days in the hospital. On Jan. 14, Nichols' family protested outside Memphis Police station, demanding that they release the now-viral body cam footage.