UNC Charlotte’s Women and Girls Research Alliance was integrated into the University in 2010 in order to conduct well-defined, purposeful, new research on the social and economic status of women and girls in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg region. The original alliance was formed in 2006 with a goal of establishing a women’s summit to address issues pertaining to the critical issues of women and their families in Mecklenburg County. These issues included full-scope health, economic, leadership, diversity and aiding to women of all ages.
The Women and Girls Research Alliance is still accomplishing their goals today through the use of conferences and summits.
On Wed. April 15, the Women and Girls Research Alliance will be holding a new 2020 Research and Education Symposium entitled VISION. Panelists at the symposium include director of EmpowHERment, Tiffany Allen, NC child policy analyst, Vikki Crouse, executive director of NC Council for Women & Youth Involvement, Mary Williams-Stover, and the moderator is to be Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest CEO, Angela Woods. The symposium will include a luncheon, research poster sessions and a community resource fair. You can register now for the symposium at womengirlsalliance.uncc.edu.
The Women and Girls Research Alliance will also receive a new executive director in 2020, Dr. Michelle Meggs. Meggs has worked in academics, nonprofit and ministry with a Master of Divinity from Wake Forest University. She holds her doctorate in Arts in Humanities with a concentration in Africana Women’s Studies from Clark Atlanta University. She hopes to continue to push the alliance to achieve their mission and goals as well as expanding the organization from the university out into the community.
Aimee Hawkins, reporter from Inside UNC Charlotte News, quoted Meggs saying, “I believe research should have legs. The objective of the Women + Girls Research Alliance is to share research and put that research to work by empowering local leaders to carry on this work to make a lasting impact.”
