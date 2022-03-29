A pie chart on the Niner Central website illustrates where the $6,997 ($20,431 if you're an out-of-state student) of undergraduate tuition and fees goes for a Charlotte student. Charlotte tuition is divided into five categories, and the fees are split into six different services ranging from building maintenance to debt insurance.
Though the tuition and fees pay for classes, it also gives students access to various services offered by the University. Many Niners are unaware of these services, which is a shame because it means that they are not taking advantage of their tuition dollars. Charlotte does not provide any master document listing its resources, but all of the following services are accessible via the Charlotte website.
Makerspace
Located in room 223 on the second floor of Atkins Library in Area 49, the Makerspace is a multi-purpose space available to all students. The Makerspace comes equipped with a laser cutter, a 3D printer, sewing machines, an embroidery machine, a CNC router and a vinyl cutter. There are also scraps of fabric, magazines and wood pieces. Students can use these materials free of charge, except for the 3D printer at 25 cents per gram for filament for any academic and recreational projects.
"Instead of going out and buying all the tools, equipment, or making supplies you might need for a project, you can come use ours in Area 49. We have so many spaces, like the Makerspace, EZ Video Studio, and the Multimedia Lab, designed to help you create, collaborate, or experiment, and we can help you at any step of the way," says Beth Caruso, a librarian with Area 49.
UREC Group Fitness
In January 2020, Charlotte opened the doors of the University Recreation Center (UREC). UREC features five floors of workout equipment, athletic courts and two swimming pools. Access to these facilities is available with a swipe of your 49er ID. For anyone who is not ready to jump into creating their own workout routines, UREC offers 22 different group fitness classes taught by trained instructors. Sign-ups for class times are posted on the UREC website, so it's super easy to gather a group of friends to all get fit together.
Light Rail
With gas prices rising, getting around Charlotte has become a lot more expensive. The solution to this is going to North Village to the Lynx Blue Line station to ride the light rail through the 26 stops from campus to I-485/South Boulevard. According to the Light Rail tab on the Charlotte website, "Students have a CATS all-access pass tied to their 49er ID Card for unlimited rides on the CATS Lynx light rail." This access is afforded by a $25 transportation miscellaneous service charge included in all students' fees.
Writing Resource Center
Located in Room 125 in the Cameron building, the Writing Resource Center is where you can go to work on any academic or personal writing assignments. There are three kinds of appointments available at the writing center: face-to-face tutoring, video conferencing and E-tutoring. Writers can attend face-to-face tutoring or video conferencing over Zoom to meet with a tutor to review their paper for 45 minutes. E-tutoring allows writers to submit their document to a tutor who will then take an hour to look over the document before sending it back with comments.
Teaching Kitchen
For students who came to college with limited knowledge of how to cook, Niners Eat Well offers Teaching Kitchen. Teaching Kitchen is a demonstrative class offered in the Demo Kitchen in UREC that teaches Niners how to cook all sorts of foods such as chicken stir fry, cake pops, quinoa salad and more. To participate, all you have to do is go to the Teaching Kitchen website and RSVP completely for free.
While it can be tempting to flee campus when classes are over, there are many cool amenities to use that you already pay for. College tuition is not cheap in any sense, so there's nothing wrong with trying to maximize the bang for your buck.
Charlotte has a beautiful campus, and its community provides so many different experiences on and off campus. So whether it's gathering a group of friends to head uptown aboard the light rail or working up a sweat in a Twerk N Tone group class, there's something for everyone at Charlotte.
