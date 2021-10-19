CW: Mention of Suicide
The "psycho" stigma surrounding mental illness is unhealthy for society. In recent years, openly discussing mental health has moved from taboo to acceptable. World Mental Health Day took place last week on Oct. 10, illustrating how mainstream mental health has become. However, not everyone gets the help that they need.
At UNC Chapel Hill, the Daily Tar Heel reported that a student committed suicide on Oct. 9 and another attempted suicide just one day later. However, according to the UNC police log, both incidents are described as suicides, and the investigations are still open.
In response, UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz published a statement canceling classes for all students on Tuesday, Oct. 12, now called Wellness Day. "We are committed to providing sustainable support for our community beyond one day or week," Guskiewicz said in the campus-wide email.
In a separate statement, Guskiewicz explained his rationale behind the decision for the class cancellation. "I encourage every student to use this time to rest and to check in with each other during that day," Guskiewicz said. "Reach out to a friend, a classmate, or colleague and ask them, 'honestly, how are you doing?'"
Although Wellness Day was necessary, was it enough?
First, it was immoral for the UNC leadership not to give students the day off on Monday, Oct.11, the first day of class after these two tragedies. Second, one day is not enough time to heal the widespread grief and emotional instability. And third, some students may not be able to get back on track with their studies or lose morale completely.
UNC should take more useful steps to improve counseling on campus and consider the impacts of burnout, depression, sleeplessness, extreme anxiety and fatigue. Understandably, every university has an academic and financial agenda to complete, but at what cost?
Following the recent suicide and suicide attempt investigations, ABC 11 reports that UNC students and faculty are urging for improvements at the Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS). However, the lack of staff and funding can take up to three weeks for a student to get an individual counseling session. UNC Journalism Professor Deb Aikat told ABC 11, "Three weeks is like an eternity when you're dealing with mental health issues. You need to talk to someone immediately."
UNC Chapel Hill is the flagship university that sets an example for other colleges within the UNC system. If UNC does not prioritize mental health, this may set a damaging precedent for other institutions, including UNC Charlotte.
Last year, CAPS at UNC Charlotte halved the maximum amount of free sessions offered to students from 12 to six while increasing the number of group sessions from 19 to 29. Based on a September 2020 interview between the Niner Times and Erica Lennon, the assistant director for outreach at CAPS, the decision to slash the number of individual sessions and expand the number of group sessions was based on predictions of new client data and a shift from counseling to crisis services.
Although mental health services at CAPS have changed, funding has climbed to new heights. For example, two months ago, CAPS at UNC Charlotte received a grant to develop suicide prevention programs. According to CAPS, this trauma-focused initiative totaled $300,000 over three years and started on Sept. 30. This grant will supply "annual on-campus mental health screenings" for students with "brief trauma-focused interventions and evidence-based suicide risk assessment and management practices" for staff.
CAPS is moving in the right direction with its suicide prevention grant; however, providing less individualized care and more group therapy might discourage those apprehensive toward publicly sharing trauma.
Mental wellness is vital for a healthy life, especially for college students who are starting their careers. Popular acceptance of mental health is long overdue. However, previously ignored issues such as burnout and sleep deprivation hinder students from achieving a stable work-life balance. UNC Charlotte and other schools like Chapel Hill are financially and morally obligated to provide a support network for students tailored to their needs.
