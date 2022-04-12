It's been seven months since UNC Charlotte unveiled their land acknowledgment plaque outside the University Recreation Center (UREC). While a land acknowledgment can be a great first step in acknowledging the wrongdoings that Indigenous peoples have experienced, it feels more like a Band-Aid on top of a gaping wound. The Atlantic describes land acknowledgments as "moral exhibitionism that relieves the speaker and the audience of the responsibility to think about Indigenous peoples, at least until the next public event."
Niner Times conducted a series of interviews concerning the land acknowledgment in the hopes of discovering that perhaps the University was not all talk. First, we spoke to Michelle Stanley, founder and president of the Native American Staff, Faculty and Graduate Student Caucus. She is also the advisor for the Native American Student Association (NASA) and a member of the Coharie Tribe of North Carolina.
When asked how she felt when the University unveiled the land acknowledgment plaque, she said, "I was surprised. I was not aware that the University was working on a land acknowledgment. Once I learned that it was not written by an Indigenous person and that the Catawba Nation was not invited to the dedication ceremony, I was very disappointed in the approach taken by the University." The Catawba Tribe is the closest tribe to Charlotte, so why not invite them to an event meant to honor their ancestry?
Stanley also stated that the best way for the University to support Indigenous community members is "to first and foremost hire more Native faculty and staff. Most, if not all, Native American Studies courses should be taught by Native Americans, and there should also be established programs and support services for Native students. Everything for Native Americans should be actively developed and run by us." According to Stanley, there are currently no programs or services specifically for Natives on campus, and events and programming are usually developed by non-Native people.
Second, we spoke to Joshua Lowry, the vice president of NASA and a member of the Lumbee Tribe. Lowry made requests similar to Stanley's regarding further support of Native students. He also acknowledged that the land acknowledgment is a step in the right direction, as long as the University continues to find ways to support Indigenous students and faculty members.
When asked what he thinks UNC Charlotte can do to support Native students further, he said, "the first thing I can think of is getting more Native faculty on campus. Seeing what we can do to be more involved with the tribes in our state to show that we actually support them and show that we still exist is important too." He added that students could support their fellow Native students by not jumping to conclusions or holding preconceived notions about Indigenous peoples. Conversing with these students with an open mind is necessary for further progression.
The involvement of the tribes in our state is crucial to honoring their ancestry, which again raises the previous question of the Catawba Tribe. It seems like a very simple step the University could have taken, along with having an Indigenous person write the land acknowledgment proceedings, yet they failed to do this. It is clear from these statements that the University still has a lot of work to do to support the Native American population on campus.
Lastly, we asked about the Office of Diversity and Inclusion's (ODI) goals for future support of Indigenous students and staff. Chief Diversity Officer Brandon Wolfe seemed hopeful about the future of the office but did state that there is more work to be done. Currently, the ODI is "structured to amplify and serve as a strategic partner to departments who deal with students, such as the Office of Identity, Engagement, and Engagement," says Wolfe. He also states that the office is just getting started but that he is expecting great things.
While the land acknowledgment serves as a first step, it appears to be serving as the only current step on campus. The steps needed to attempt to rectify these mistakes are clear and easy to implement. It would be unfortunate if the University were to ignore these steps to create their own narratives and rules on handling someone else's cultural practices and ancestry. Doing so would contribute to the Indigenous erasure that already prominently exists in the U.S. It would also go against the words of our very own land acknowledgment: "We must support and listen to Indigenous and Black voices while continuing to address the policies and practices that perpetuate oppression."
