African American Vernacular English (AAVE) is a culturally significant form of English with its own unique grammar, vocabulary and specific traits found in the accent. It derives from the non-standard English that settlers had in the southern United States. There are also similarities between African creole languages and West African languages. Today, AAVE has begun to take a main stage spot in our current digital discourse.
If you frequently use Twitter, Instagram or any popular social media site, you may have noticed that slang can invoke a comedic reaction. This slang has been misattributed to different subgroups online. It has been called "Stan Twitter speak" or "meme speak," but it is hard to ignore the direct parallels that these so-called "new" slang words and phrases have with AAVE. For example, the words "lit," "turnt," and "tea" all have origins with AAVE. Many people use Gifs to express themselves on Twitter, but the only gifs used in a humorous context are those featuring Black people.
Combine the watering-down of AAVE with the overuse of Black people's faces in GIFS, and you now have digital blackface. It is taking the black form and warping it into something entertaining. It seems like a harsh verdict for something seemingly so harmless, right? When we look at why people tend to use the images they do, disturbing problems begin to unravel themselves.
Our blackness isn't something that we can put on and take off whenever we feel like it. It is something that embodies us, something that we carry with pride. It is also the same thing that society wields against us. In the summer of 2020, we saw the consequences of this. The deaths of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Oluwatoyin Salau and George Floyd are a few examples of Black people whose lives were cut short at the hands of anti-blackness. Black people live in this reality. It has existed long before the media began to talk about it in the mainstream and needs emphasis. People who take parts of the Black experience, the "cool" and "in-fashion"' parts of blackness, remove it from its cultural context and consume it however they please. When it is time to be Black, live under systematic oppression and fight for the right to live, these same people discard it as fast as they pick it up. AAVE is something non-Black people use to be relevant or funny. For Black folks, it is simply a way to communicate, a way of life.
When looking at GIF and image usage, it's easy to say that it's all coincidence. You might be thinking: "These pictures are funny because of the inside jokes behind them!" and to an extent, you'd be right, but many of these images also have tragic backstories behind the pixels. The most egregious example being the story of D'Arreion Nuriyah Toles. After returning to his apartment complex one night, someone physically prevented him from entering his home. Toles was called "suspicious" by a white neighbor, and after he faced harassment, he filmed the interaction and posted it to Facebook. It quickly caught media attention. After going viral, racist trolls turned a selfie he had posted three years prior into the "I may not show it…" meme. The meme's format usually has the top caption as, "I may not show it," and an ironic caption at the bottom. The emergence of this meme turned Toles into the butt of the joke and trivialized his experience.
The point of this isn't to say that we need to police every non-Black person's movement online (or off); instead, we should have a conversation on what we deem as funny or trendy. How come Black people in almost any state of being, whether sad (crying Jordan meme) or in a generally serious moment (Sheryl Underwood taking off her wig), are still seen as funny? Why is it "hip" to use AAVE in regular conversion when it is not your linguistic trait? It is not an exaggeration to say that almost every part of the Black experience has become commodified. Pictures of Black people just existing have been turned into jokes for non-Black people to consume. It may seem like a frivolous conversation on the surface, but for Black people who live just as they are, to have your way of life turn into the next hot item or funny image can be a degrading experience. Hypervisibility is not justice.
Digital blackface. Add it to your lexicon. Analyze the deeper threads behind your actions and the larger consequences they may perpetuate. We all have a role in dismantling racism and anti-Blackness, even with the smallest of PNGs.
