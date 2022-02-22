High school seniors in 2020 were put in a predicament like no other. They have suffered from the consequences of COVID-19 for almost half of their high school years now, creating impassable barriers concerning opportunities and resources.
The pause on sports hurt athletes who had yet to refine their abilities, with many waiting until junior and senior years for more opportunities. In addition, many clubs were placed on hold or canceled, making everyone’s chance of upgrading their portfolio impossible. But, the most notable change that they had were the ACT and SAT scores.
Since the ACT and SAT were required to take in-person, many colleges opted to remove them as a requirement for incoming freshmen. These colleges will no longer emphasize test scores, with much of the focus shifting toward GPA and essay-writing. But, what seemed like a last-minute change due to the pandemic might become a trend.
As of May 15, 2021, the University of California decided to drop SAT and ACT scores from the admissions process. Following that, students can no longer receive scholarships for scoring high on either exam. Although many believe this is long overdue, some could argue that colleges are softening their new admissions process. However, should those before this recent development feel cheated?
“Times are changing, so I feel like it’s OK that future college students don’t have to take the exams as long as there are other requirements to determine if they are fit for a school,” first-year Charlotte student Jana Abulhuda said. “Personally, I feel like the SATs and ACTs are not a great representation of our knowledge because some students are just bad test-takers.”
The notion of testing being a poor representation of students’ academic fitness is not new. A 2007 article published by FairTest, a national center that fights for fair and open testing, writes about how the ACT and SAT should be abolished and even called it discriminatory for different classes and races. The conversation around these aptitude tests has lasted for decades, but with the ongoing pandemic, people are taking a closer look at them.
Eliminating these scores enables colleges to focus on other parts of student applications like essays and extracurricular activities. This change means that students cannot rely on having good grades or high scores to get into their dream college. Students now have to demonstrate campus involvement, which is a good thing that fosters many useful hobbies for life after graduation.
Essays are also a great way to show off creativity and stand out from the crowd of applicants. When properly written, an essay can give colleges a better impression than any single test score. Unlike tests, essays also have no time limit, allowing students to take several months to perfect their writing.
However, not everyone feels this way. Hannah Grubb, a first-year student at Charlotte, thinks that problems will surface with the removal of scores. “I feel like [taking away scores] provides problems for students who aren’t strong essay writers,” Grubb said. “The SATs and ACTs are [good] if you’re a good test-taker.” With the possibility of scores ending, all students have a chance to see the effects take hold in real-time.
As someone not fond of taking tests, I can recall the anxiety that I felt while taking the SAT and ACT. I knew how much colleges would look at them. I remember feeling nervous for weeks after taking it. Although I scored well, I kept wondering how difficult it must be for those without access to a calculator or resources to study.
I believe that taking any test should be a choice, but all of that hard work in high school summed up by only two tests is outdated. In the future, I hope more colleges adopt a better approach for evaluating students’ performance.
