Content Warning: This story mentions a shooting at UNC-Chapel Hill on Aug. 28.
On Aug. 28 at 1:02 p.m., police at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill (UNC-CH) were notified of shots fired on campus. One minute later, a tweet alerted the community.
"Emergency: Armed, dangerous person on or near campus. Go inside now; avoid windows."
Students, faculty and staff remained in lockdown for over three hours, confused and afraid. By the end of the day, the suspect was apprehended, but the damage was done: A UNC-CH faculty member killed, and a community torn apart.
The Niner Times stands with Chapel Hill.
As neighboring universities, we are connected in many ways, making it important to support one another through the highs and lows. At Charlotte, we understand your pain and frustration firsthand.
So many of us, both at UNC Charlotte and the Niner Times, have friends, families and colleagues at Chapel Hill. These connections extend beyond mere institutions.
When tragedies like this happen, we first reach out to those who are near the tragedy or, in this case, on the campus. While waiting for a response, minutes feel like hours as we hope to hear something that will calm our nerves. We all have friends and some family at Chapel Hill, and although we are far apart, we still feel their pain.
We should not have to send messages to make sure that the people we care about are safe and refresh social media while we wait for their response. We should not have to see photos of people hiding in bathrooms and closets during their second week of classes.
Sitting in the newsroom as new information was announced, we were — and are — frustrated and terrified. Knowing that there was nothing we could do at that moment and remembering that it wasn't that long ago that our campus went through this same situation is devastating.
As the all-clear was given, we could only take a deep breath. We are thankful that those we love were not harmed, but now we must face the severity of the situation. This happens constantly in our country, and as we are told that life goes on, we anxiously await the next time something could happen.
In a place where our worries should revolve around education and growth, grief and fear have overtaken our lives. Our country might move on, and our universities may continue, but we will never forget. We carry the effects of mass school shootings for a lifetime.
Connection bridges the gap between distances and brings these tragedies closer to home. We feel the pain of our friends, family and colleagues at Chapel Hill.
They are not alone. We stand alongside those we love as we try to understand why tragedies like these happen.
The mental toll this has and will have on us is indescribable. There is anxiety, grief and sadness that will stay with those at Chapel Hill, Charlotte and the rest of the country.
Now more than ever, it is okay to admit that you need to take some time to process what's happening in the world around you. It's easy to try to keep working and not let things get to you, but be sure to take care of yourself and your loved ones during times like this.
As Chapel Hill enters this time of grief, we urge the University to provide its students with more enhanced access to mental health care, alongside outreach programs, throughout the upcoming months.
This is no way to start a new semester and school year, but we can and will make it through.
Charlotte Students who are struggling or need someone to talk to can make an appointment with Charlotte's Center for Psychological Services (CAPS).
Those who witness or fall victim to any form of violence can call the Emergency Services & Hotlines Carolinas Medical Center:
- Behavioral Health/Emergency: 704-444-2400
- Mobile Crisis Unit: 704-566-3410
- Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-8255
Charlotte campus police can be reached at:
- Emergency number: 704‑687‑2200
- Non-emergency number: 704‑687‑8300.