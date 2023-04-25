CW: This article mentions a past shooting on campus on April 30, 2019.
Jessica Danesi, opinion editor
Gun violence is a tragic problem plaguing the United States. Charlotte is not exempt from this issue. When tragedies like these occur, it is important to take time to reflect and remember their impact. While tragic events can spark political discussions, the way they affect individual people’s lives and emotions can too.
After traumatic events, people experience feelings of shock, grief and fear. It is crucial to maintain empathy and awareness when discussing these events to be respectful of those directly impacted. During some political discussions, people use tragic examples callously and without regard for people who lost their lives or those people’s living loved ones.
Advocating for change can be a necessary process. However, it must be done with sensitivity and emotional intelligence. Political arguments without consideration for victims and survivors are irresponsible and not as valid as others that acknowledge people’s suffering. People are at the core of the consequences of tragedies, so they must have their feelings addressed.
Although I was not a student at UNC Charlotte on April 30, 2019, I remember hearing about it from my peers. I was in high school and considering attending Charlotte. This unfortunate event is a sign that things need to change, but also that our community can stand strong through adversity.
Lola Oliverio, assistant opinion editor
When the April 30 shooting at Charlotte occurred, I was 15. I did not hear a single word about the incident until several days later, despite living barely two hours away.
It is important to note that the Gun Violence Archive explains that an incident earns the description of “mass shooting” when there are at least four victims shot — meaning April 30 just barely qualifies.
This casualty-dependent under-coverage is a critical issue: we are only made aware of shootings with an incomprehensible number of victims because the incidents with one to three lives lost are occurring so rapidly that mainstream media would be reporting about them every single day.
Many hear the words “two were killed” or “one was injured” and automatically deem the incident less severe than, say, a shooting with 15 victims. However, even one life lost is a tragedy. That one victim was someone’s child, cousin, sibling, parent, friend or lover. One life lost is enough to ruin the lives of an entire community.
The lack of reporting ‘smaller’ shootings deeply desensitizes the public and severely underplays the number of gun violence incidents that take place every day.
We cannot remember tragedies if we are never made aware of them in the first place. The media must give all shootings intense coverage, or else those deemed “insignificant” will simply fade away after the next news cycle, despite being life-altering for everyone involved or affected.
We cannot forget April 30, 2019. We cannot forget about any shooting, no matter how many victims. Gun violence will not go away if we continue to refuse to acknowledge its frequency.
Monique Delagey, managing editor
I was in high school when it happened. I remember coming home from school and hearing the news on the television. I remember scrolling through social media that day only to see the words “another mass shooting.” They explained this tragedy like it was just a number to a statistic. They said it as if the lives lost too soon were just names for a list. They were filled with youth, ambition and hope. These were lives that were loved and cherished. Those around them were forever changed by tragedy, and yet after that day, no more words were said.
The students and the families were affected by loss and pain, only for it to be named “another mass shooting.” Why have we based the violence committed against so many on so few words? When did the countless number of American youth affected by gun violence just become “another” tragedy? We should never have been so desensitized to names on a list or a number on a statistic.
The victims that day were like many of us. They did not imagine it could have ever happened to them until it did. If we forget them, we forget how quickly our lives, too, could change in an instant. If we forget the students that were lost, we forget how important they were to the lives of many. We must never forget Reed Parlier and Riley Howell.
Jackson Martin, assistant news editor
I remember listening to WFAE that evening on April 30. I listened as journalists recounted what happened at my future school. I had recently committed to Charlotte that fall, and I was feeling kind of romantic in the process of looking for a dorm room. Charlotte looked like a heavenly, dreamlike future for me. It was a darker time after April 30. Something I was really excited about was now soaked in blood and anxiety. I wondered what my friends who already attended Charlotte were thinking about; I wondered if they were alright. Moving to college is already a big change for all first-year students. They should be worrying about making friends and good grades, not identifying an exit strategy in their classrooms.
Gun violence is an epidemic in the U.S. According to ABC News, 11,523 people have died by gun violence in 2023 as of April 10. This statistic carries weight, but it does not loom over our history quite like the Kennedy Building. I am haunted every time I walk past that building. It’s hard to truly feel a statistic, but it’s not hard to feel the loss Charlotte faced before I even attended the school.
We carry on. Day by day, I watch the Remembrance Memorial fall into place. Day by day, people continue to fall victim to gun violence. Our actions are influenced by our memory. I encourage our readers to engage with Riley and Reed’s stories. I encourage you to think about them when you walk past Kennedy. People will continue to die, but it takes collective thought to create any sort of change. Think about them. If we don’t think about this issue, history will repeat itself.