Hello, and welcome to Niner Nation!
We at the Niner Times are happy to welcome you to UNC Charlotte.
College is filled with new beginnings and experiences. You will meet new people, join new clubs, attend sporting events and find yourself. Your first semester sets the foundation for the next four years, and you must make the most of it. You are taking the next leap in your academic career while building toward your future in the real world.
The start of college is a nerve-wracking time filled with endless possibilities. In my first year, I shared many of the same things you might be feeling now. I remember the orientations surrounded by other first-year students I did not know. For many, it is their first time living independently away from home. But it was also thrilling as I imagined myself finding a spot on campus to study or attending a sporting event with the new friends that I had made. It was a happy time because I knew I was starting an unforgettable journey.
I understand the idea of new beginnings because I am starting graduate school at UNC Charlotte this fall. I earned my bachelor's degree in May and look forward to continuing my education in the coming years. My first four years at Charlotte were quite enjoyable as I found my group of friends and organizations I cared about. However, there have been struggles, including dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and having to attend classes over Zoom.
Even though that time was uncertain, I chose to be positive, and it paid off as I discovered my passion for journalism. My love for writing allowed me to climb the ranks at the Niner Times, becoming the sports editor and the summer editor-in-chief. Don’t limit yourself because you never know where life will take you. When I joined the paper in my first year, I did not think it was for me, but I was wrong.
UNC Charlotte is a diverse community of students, professors and faculty. There is a place for everybody on campus, and it is up to you to find yourself. A piece of advice that has served me well during my life has been something my parents instilled in me at a young age. I have Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, and each day has its challenges that I have to overcome. My parents always told me that I should not let my disability be an excuse and that I should define my condition rather than letting it define me. I think this advice applies to any situation:you must define your circumstances and not let them change who you are.
Defining your circumstances could be taking a leap of faith by joining a club or taking a class you know nothing about. Get out and meet new people or be the first to introduce yourself in a class. Make as many connections as possible, and put yourself out there. Do not be afraid to ask questions because that is the only way you learn. Lastly, be yourself while treating others with kindness and grace. If you do these things, you will go far in college and life.
Life comes at you fast during college, so take care of yourself, as sometimes you have to put your mental health first. Ask for help when you need it and use the resources on campus that are available to you. Find outlets to let off steam, such as using the UREC, taking walks or playing video games, whatever works best for you. Take time to be still and quiet whenever you need to, as it will help your mental health and rejuvenate you. Do not be afraid to contact friends or professors, as they want to hear from you and help.
The last piece of advice that I will leave you is to appreciate your journey. It is easy to compare yourself to others, but the beautiful thing about life is that we are all different. We all have paths that will diverge from each other, and we must run our own race. Everybody deals with insecurity, and we wonder if we are doing enough. You must remember that you are doing just fine and will accomplish your goals on time. Things take time, so do not get discouraged if you do not succeed at first because you will achieve great things with hard work and determination. If we all had the same journey, life would be boring, and the great thing is that we can learn from our mistakes to become better people.
Starting college can be chaotic as you are learning on the fly. If you have questions or want to know more about college life, do not worry. The Niner Times has put together this guide, providing you with all you need to know for your first year. This guide has information on campus life and the city of Charlotte to prepare you for the coming year.
The next year will be filled with ups and downs, but you will emerge victorious. Remember to stay in the moment and enjoy the ride because you only get one life. Here's to you and your next four years at UNC Charlotte.