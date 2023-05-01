Content
From Aug. 22, 2022 to April 30, 2023, the Niner Times has published 995 articles on our website (ninertimes.com) within our four sections. We have published photo galleries on our website and videos on Instagram.
The published article breaks down as follows:
News: 152
Opinion: 126
Sports: 472
Arts & Culture: 234
Other: 11
The published media content breaks down as follows:
Number of photo galleries: 60
Number of videos: 23
This year, news has covered many events and student organizations at Charlotte. The section has been making strides to cover news for the city of Charlotte that still pertains to our campus audience. The biggest challenge for news in the fall semester was publishing enough articles. At the time, the news section had three writers, but the number rose with increased recruitment during winter break and the start of the spring semester. In the second half of the spring semester, news began working on investigative stories requiring further interviewing, reporting and surveying.
The Niner Times also began breaking/urgent news coverage this academic year. Upon hearing breaking news, members of the editorial board quickly produce, edit and publish articles to the website and social media. The first breaking news coverage was of the detainment of a Sikh student for a kirpan in the Student Union. Due to the severity of the topic, as well as it being the first breaking news coverage, it took six hours to write and finalize. The most recent breaking news coverage was the carjacking in Lot 8. The story was written and published in 20 minutes upon hearing the news.
The opinion section has continued to produce articles covering campus, local, national and societal issues. The Niner Times is pushing to cover more campus and Charlotte-related issues. Changes to article requirements have been made to require interviews and quotes for each story.
The sports section has been the most active section within the Niner Times, often producing over 20 articles a week. The sports section has written previews, recaps and takeaways of many athletic games and matches. Feature articles on athletes and coaches have continued to be written. New within the sports section has been columns and coverage of city, state and national sports. More effort has been made to cover club sports at Charlotte. Sports writers have also attended athletics events on campus and in other states to ensure coverage of Charlotte athletics news.
The arts & culture section has seen the most change within the Niner Times as the section's focus has been adjusted. Most of the content produced in the fall semester was film and television reviews. As a publication, more arts coverage on campus and in Charlotte was necessary. In the spring semester, more articles relating to Charlotte's College of Arts + Architecture were published. For the next academic year, a push is being made to cover more cultural-based events. Reviews and coverage stories will also be more like features and focus on the big picture and its importance within our community.
Staff
As of April 30, 2023, the Niner Times has 96 active staff members. Staff members of the Niner Times include members of the editorial board, writers, photographers, videographers, illustrators/designers and social media managers. Staff members can be in multiple sections and positions in the publication.
The staff breaks down into the sections as follows:
Editors: 19
News: 13
Opinion: 16
Sports: 21
Arts & Culture: 16
Copy: 3
Photo: 15
Video: 4
Layout (Illustrators/Designers): 2
Community (Social Media Managers): 4
This academic year, multiple new positions have been created at the Niner Times. These include illustrators/designers, social media managers and lead writers. These news positions have increased efficiency with content production.
Members of the publication have also won one organizational award and seven individual awards at the state level awarded by North Carolina College Media Association.
The Niner Times will be further increasing recruitment efforts in the next academic year. This includes presenting within journalism classes and distributing flyers to writing, English, communications and design courses. The publication's primary focus with recruitment will be on photographers, videographers and illustrators/designers.
Partnerships and connections
This year the Niner Times has partnered with 12 student organizations to maintain equal communication and stay connected to a diverse set of missions. These partnered organizations include 49er Rocketry Club, Active Minds, Asian Student Association, Black Student Union, Charlotte Green Initiative, Disability Cultural Center Charlotte, Earth Club, Hispanic College Awareness Program, Native American Student Association, National Council of Negro Women Inc., Latinx Student Union and Spanish Club CEPA.
Each organization has agreed to collaborate with the Niner Times and provide any information that would benefit both the partnership and the student body.
The Niner Times staff and editorial board have prioritized connections and solidified our communication with campus departments such as Parking and Transportation Systems, Center for Counseling at Psychological Services, Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life and College of Arts + Architecture.
The Niner Times has pursued coverage of other student organizations outside a partnership, including but not limited to the Vietnamese Student Association, Iranian Student Organization, Speech Team and the Student Government Association.
By meeting with campus administrators, the Niner Times built steady connections with the chancellor's office, vice chancellor of student affairs and dean of students.
These organizations allowed the Niner Times to remain Charlotte's trusted source of information through our active communication. The efforts from our staff and these organizations allow the Niner Times to continue expanding our partnerships.
Outreach and engagement (social media and website)
The Niner Times has shifted to a "digital first" mentality this academic year. As a part of this shift, we switched from printing weekly to bi-weekly. Instagram (@niner_times) was also a big focus for our publication outreach and engagement this academic year.
On Instagram, the Niner Times has gained 1,040 new followers from Aug. 22 to April 30. We started with 4,291 followers and now have 5,173 Instagram followers. Instagram also saw record accounts reached and engaged on Instagram, with 25.5k accounts reached in the spring semester alone.
The Niner Times website has also received increased pageviews and engagement. This academic year, ninertimes.com received 220,978 pageviews. In recent months, the website has averaged 35,000 pageviews each month. The pages on ninertimes.com with the most pageviews are:
ninertimes.com — 24,036 pageviews
"Why 'it is what it is' is a toxic saying" — 10,905 pageviews
"UNC Charlotte student found dead in an off-campus apartment" — 10,884 pageviews
"Opinion: The illusion of unlimited choices on dating apps" — 9,035 pageviews
ninertimes.com/sports — 5,781 pageviews
ninertimes.com/search — 3,795 pageviews
"Concord Mills shooting suspects arrested" — 3,589 pageviews
"Take a dip: Top five chicken nugget sauces" — 3,510 pageviews
"The Best Lyrics from Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now:' Ten Years Later" — 2,983 pageviews
ninertimes.com/news — 2,474 pageviews
The Niner Times website also saw updates to its design. The homepage has seen updates and published articles now include summaries. These changes were made to better user navigation and encourage engagement. New pages have also been added to the site, including the About Us and the permanent Day of Remembrance page.
Management
The Niner Times has also made significant strides to improve internal management and communication with the staff. These include:
Created a Discord for centralized communication among all staff
Began staff-wide workshops and trainings (interview, journalistic writing, AP Style)
Began Niner Times Members of the Month to recognize staff members for their hard work
Conduct bi-monthly editorial check-ins/evaluations to assess the productivity of all editors
Created seven new manual pages and guides for general staff and section information