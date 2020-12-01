Every senior in college looks forward to graduating with their degree. After going through at least four years worth of an overwhelming amount of schoolwork, working a job or two, participating in extracurricular activities, and having a couple of breakdowns along the way, they finally reach the finish line. We all look forward to graduating from college when we are freshmen, even though we know it seems so far away. But, everything changed with the pandemic and the impact it has made on those who are graduating.
Because of the pandemic, face-to-face classes are almost nonexistent and are now being done online via video chat. Clubs and organizations across campus are not meeting in person like they used to and are having their meetings done the same way. The attendees at the football games are limited and some sports are not going to play until next year. This is the complete opposite of how graduating seniors have imagined their last semester in college. They have had to adjust to all of the new changes at a fast pace while worrying about graduating, managing schoolwork, their jobs, and any other surprises that occur on the way.
On Oct. 29, the Division of Academic Affairs sent out an email to the student body that they approved of the Pass/No Credit grading policy for this semester. The email also stated that some classes would be excluded from this and that students who withdraw from their classes will not be penalized. Of course, they did advise students to talk with their academic advisors about using the Pass/No Credit and withdrawing from courses before they go through with it since it will reflect on their academic transcript.
Some students have discussed using the Pass/No Credit option since they see it as their only way of being able to graduate this semester.
Hamza Alkhateeb, a computer science major, plans on using the Pass/No Credit option to help his transcript due to the obstacles he faced when trying to make the grades he wanted. For Shelby Ocmand, who is majoring in Operations and Supply Chain Management, she is going to use it because without it, she will not be able to graduate this semester and she has already had to withdraw from a class due to the impact of the pandemic.
One of the biggest struggles that seniors in college have had to deal with is all of their classes being online. Professors will try to include the same assignments that are done in face-to-face classes for the online classes which is never an easy thing to do. Destiny Moore says that presenting projects over Zoom has been one of her biggest obstacles to online learning. Along with this, the three hour face-to-face classes have also transferred to being online. This has been an obstacle for Sara Chafi, who majors in architecture, who says that she struggles with staying focused in those three-hour-long classes.
In addition to struggling with adjusting to classes being online, there are activities or trips for classes that students have been looking forward to that have now been canceled due to the pandemic. These trips and activities that professors have planned benefit students in the long-run with their ambitions and being able to relate their experiences to what they have been learning in class.
Cameron Blake, a political science major said, “I was in Advanced Model United Nation class and our trip to Tokyo, Japan for our World Model United Nation conference was canceled leaving our class without any real substance.”
Even with all the struggles that these students have been going through, they do provide advice to the seniors who will be graduating in the spring semester.
“Make time to find what makes you happy even if everything seems to be falling down around you,” says Ocmand.
In addition to having to navigate with graduating during a pandemic and managing all of the schoolwork that professors assign, Moore provides her viewpoint towards how the university and professors have handled various things that have affected students.
“PATS should not be overcharging students for parking on campus, the university overall needs to give students mental health days and more funding towards the counseling center; professors need to stop over assigning us so much work...and make pass/no credit available for next semester,” says Moore.
As a senior who is graduating this semester, my last semester has been an absolute rollercoaster. I have had to manage an overwhelming amount of reading assignments, workload from classes, being in leadership positions for two of the clubs, being a working student, and taking care of my mental health. There have been a few moments where I was really worried about not being able to graduate this semester due to my grades dropping, an overwhelming amount of work and not having the best feedback when I was struggling in one of my classes. I have been working as hard as I possibly can in order to graduate this semester but there have been times where I felt like the hard work was not paying off. I am sure that there are other seniors who are graduating this semester who can relate to this and we just have to keep in mind that we are almost at the finish line and that it is all going to be worth it in the end.
