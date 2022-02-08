Burnout from the pandemic has affected all of us. Many people lost interest, chose laziness and let go of hope. But most outstandingly, the pandemic sparked a new train of thought that pushed workers to quit their jobs. Now that businesses and organizations have returned to running operations the way they were before the pandemic, workers have re-evaluated their career options and life decisions based on what North Carolina employers are providing for them. This ignited the “Great Resignation.”
This hasn’t been the first mass resignation the state has seen, but it undoubtedly is more detrimental than what economists have seen in the past two decades. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 4.3 million Americans left the workforce in Aug 2021, 90,000 workers from North Carolina. And, the number keeps growing. According to WalletHub, North Carolina is ninth for the highest resignation rate, with an overall rate of 3.22% last year and 3.6% just last month.
This is because North Carolina was voted the worst state to work in for two years in a row. According to the OxFam Report, North Carolina ranked dead last in wages, worker protections and the right to organize. Though the limitations on the right to organize are obvious since North Carolina is a right-to-work state, mitigating the deep-rooted issues from low wages and poor worker protections can encourage workers to stay in the labor force.
The minimum wage in North Carolina still stands at $7.25 since it was last changed in 2009. This equates to 23.2% of a living wage for a family of four in 2022 based on the OxFam report, which should be $31.26 an hour. According to News and Observer, “North Carolina ranks among the last in the nation for average weekly unemployment benefits and for the time it takes to distribute them.” Moreover, unemployment benefits replace only 11.6% of the employee’s wages to cover living expenses.
The way workers in North Carolina are treated is atrocious, and the pandemic could not make that any clearer. That’s probably why the resignation rates have been so high for the past two years. During the height of the pandemic, workers were laid off without benefits, health insurance, or proper pay, often working ridiculous hours without sufficient breaks. Workers finally realized they deserved better.
In an interview with the Charlotte Observer, Laura Stanley, a professor at UNC Charlotte’s Belk College of Business, states: “The pandemic has caused people to re-evaluate their lives, and how they want to spend 40 to 60 hours a week.” Workers have been quitting their jobs in hopes of finding a better job with better pay and benefits and more vacation time that fits their passion and interests.
A lot of workers resigned and decided to retire. In an interview with WRAL, Economist Mike Walden at NC State explains, “There’s also been an increase in retirements as older workers re-evaluate their future in response to questions about the future of the workplace, the impact of the virus reminding them of the fragility of life, and––importantly––strong gains in the stock market that may have super-charged their retirement accounts.”
Working parents also resigned to stay home and take care of their children. A MetLife survey of 2,000 working adults conducted in Sept. 2021 found that 20% of women left the labor force during the pandemic. Many of these women left due to the lack of childcare. News and Observer reported that “as schools shifted to remote learning, families needed a parent to stay home to care for the children. More often than not, that parent was the mother.” Many mothers with babies and toddlers have to worry about potential COVID-19 outbreaks at daycares, especially since young children still cannot receive a vaccine.
Finding a solution to the issues of low wages and lackluster worker protections isn’t hard. North Carolina state legislators can start by increasing the minimum wage to help stimulate economic recovery. Employers should provide an adequate number of vacation days, shift hours and breaks, especially for blue-collar workers. They should also provide better pay and benefits for retirement, healthcare and childcare. Maybe after practical changes are made to reform working conditions, workers would hold back from handing in their two-week notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.