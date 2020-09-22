It can be said for most of us, COVID-19 represents the first global phenomenon in our lives. The world has not been wrapped up in such a period of existential anxiety since the great recession, and as we enter this school year, it's important that we as a university come together to stay healthy and safe. The problem is we are not healthy. In fact, we are far from it. Many of us enter this new school year at a low point. We are unemployed, financially unstable, exhausted by half a year of isolation, and uninformed as to what the future may hold. In spite of this, the semester has begun, and we must all deal with the new stress of a compressed year. With many professors and students struggling to adapt to online learning, we must support our community through their struggles.
In a survey done in June, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) reported that 25.5% of young adults (aged 18-24) claimed that they have seriously considered suicide since the beginning of COVID-19. In addition, 62.9% of people aged 18-24 had reported some form of anxiety or depressive disorder. These numbers portray a generation of people desperately trying to begin their adult lives but crushed by the weight of an invisible virus. And it really doesn’t help when the community has to put their faith in a university, that in the past that has ignored the pleas of its students, staff and faculty, when faced with this looming threat.
In review of the University’s COVID-19 policy, the Administration provides no general policy on how to deal with mental health during the pandemic. They instead choose to delegate this role to the Center for Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS). The problem is that even with CAPS taking on the responsibility of fostering mental health, they do not have jurisdiction over every part of campus such as classrooms, organizations, sports, etc. the way the University does; CAPS can only address those that come to them. If general guidelines regarding mental health in each part of the institution are put in place, the university will establish a culture that takes the burden of mental health off the shoulders of individuals and creates a support network based on the input of students, faculty and staff.
CAPS’ website states that they “believe that the entire University community is responsible for the safety and emotional well-being of our students.” CAPS would be expected to be the primary aim of the University's response to this crisis. According to an interview conducted by News Editor, Megan Bird, with Dr. Lennon, the Assistant Director for Outreach at CAPS, CAPS has cut the number of individual counseling sessions available to students from 12 to between four and six; and they increased the number of group sessions from 19 to 29. The decision to cut the number of individual sessions and increase the number of group sessions was based on a prediction of numerous new clients seeking counseling and a focus on crisis services. It makes sense in terms of time and money but let’s be honest, one-on-one counseling is what most students seek when they think of CAPS. Many people rely on these particular services, and in these unfortunate times, they are essential for the stability of the student body.
So the question remains: How do we create an environment at UNC Charlotte that fosters positive mental health and gives students struggling with their mental health the support they need? The first proposal is to return to 12 sessions a year at the counseling center. It makes sense, especially as Dr. Lennon had explained in the interview that “During the first two weeks of fall semester 2019, we saw 270 students; whereas in the first two weeks of the semester this fall, we've seen 264. Statistically, they're the same which is pretty remarkable given how we have had to shift our service delivery so radically.” If CAPS is committed to limiting the number of individual sessions, then they must also commit to providing extra sessions for those students who are most vulnerable either at CAPS or by a written referral outside of the University. Returning to the original policy will allow students the solace of knowing that if they need more sessions, they will be available. Another way the University can help ease the stressors put on students is by committing to an online-only semester. We have started off the semester this way, and to transition to in-person classes just to transition back to online eventually (based on what had happened to schools like East Carolina, UNC Chapel Hill and NC State) this will increase the mental strain on every student and faculty member. In a recent survey conducted by the Niner Times, we found that approximately 70% of respondents preferred an online-only semester.
And most importantly, I call on the faculty to implement a pro-mental health policy into their syllabi. This could be policies regarding excused absences for mental health or extensions and makeups on assignments. The ultimate goal is to mitigate the stress put on students that was handed to them beyond their control.
It is the responsibility of the University to keep us safe. It is integral that the University takes greater steps to prevent further stress on the community. If we do not implement the right policy to address this, people will get hurt. There are tough times ahead, and we must stand in solidarity with one another if we are to get through this. That begins by solving the mental health crisis at UNC Charlotte while we still can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.