Hello readers,
When this semester started, we had no idea what was in store for us. Looking back now, if I were to describe this semester in one word, it would be “hectic.” With everything that has happened, things have surely been fast and energetic.
On campus alone, we have had the overbooking of on-campus housing, the detainment of a Sikh student, a new head football coach, demonstrations of all kinds on campus grounds and much more. On a national and global scale, we have had the death of the Queen of England, the Football World Cup and Taylor Swift’s new album, to name a few.
At the Niner Times, we have been hard at work to improve our publication, and we are proud of the work we have done this semester. One of the biggest changes was our social media strategy. We have gained more than 600 new followers on Instagram and have increased our reach by over 800%. Our staff has covered a lot of breaking news and featured a variety of student organizations.
This issue that you are currently reading (Dec. 6) is also our last in-print issue of the year. Stories will continue to be published on our website throughout the break and we will be returning to the stands on Jan. 10, 2023.
We have a lot more in the works for the spring semester that we would like to share as well.
In addition to our writers, photographers and videographers, we are beginning to hire illustrators, designers and social media managers. We will also be making changes to the design of our website in hopes that it will be easier to navigate.
However, the biggest change we will make applies to our printing schedule. Starting in the spring semester, we will be printing every other Tuesday instead of every week. There are many reasons why we made this decision, but the biggest reason is that we want to shift our focus toward digital media. With our increased following on Instagram and the recent drop in print pick-up rates, we feel that this is the best decision for our staff as a whole. Our print paper will also see improvements to its design and content with this change.
Despite the changes we are making, our primary goal at the Niner Times will always be to deliver important news and information to the UNC Charlotte community. We will continue to create content that covers important topics to the student body and will find more ways to increase our reach.
If you would like to join the Niner Times or have any topic you would like to have covered, you can reach out to us by emailing editor@ninertimes.com or directly message us on social media. All are welcome to submit a letter to the editor as well through our website that can be published.
We hope that you will continue to support the Niner Times as we make these changes. Our staff is looking forward to the spring semester and hope you all are as well.
Good luck on finals, and have a good winter break!
- Sunnya Hadavi