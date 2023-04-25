CW: This letter mentions a past shooting on campus on April 30, 2019.
I am the first Niner Times editor-in-chief who was not a student at UNC Charlotte on April 30, 2019. However, I still feel the impact of that day. I think about Ellis “Reed” Parlier, Riley Howell, their families and friends. I think about Rami Al-Ramadhan, Sean DeHart, Emily Houpt and Drew Pescaro. These are people I will never forget.
On April 4 of this year, I had the opportunity to meet and interview Reed’s parents, Brian and Julie Parlier, for a feature in this edition. I had the interview questions written down and felt confident, but looking back now, nothing would have prepared me for what happened during and after the interview.
Mass shootings and gun violence have become commonplace in our nation. Every week, I open Instagram and TikTok only to learn about another mass shooting, another tragedy. Every week, I see outrage and frustration toward the state of our nation. And every week, it gets easier to become desensitized to it all.
Speaking with the Parliers made it all feel real. It’s no longer something I just see on social media; it’s right across from me and all over this campus.
Through the Parlier’s stories about Reed, I could not help but feel their pain and anger but also their immense love for their son. I learned about the similarities between Reed and myself and what made him so unique and special. I thought about my parents and the love I have for them. I shook while asking questions, and I teared up on multiple occasions. After an hour and 22 minutes, we concluded the interview. I left with a heavy heart and mind and a lot to say.
As of March 28, there have been over 130 mass shootings in the United States according to a BBC article citing the Gun Violence Archive. Over 130 communities have been torn apart and even more families than one can count. With each shooting, every victim and community becomes a statistic. Those unaffected can move on as if nothing happened. But for the loved ones and their communities, it never will end. For us at Charlotte, this tragedy is something we can—and should—never forget.
Through my own reading, campus events and now this interview, I feel much more connected with our campus community. I can begin to understand the effect of such a tragedy and all its complexities despite not being here when it happened. Not only about the way it impacts loved ones, but it can also bring people and communities together.
Following this tragedy on our campus, we’ve seen our community come together and remain unified. Starting with the vigil held the day following the shooting in 2019, students, faculty and staff came together to mourn and support the victims. With annual wreath-laying ceremonies and the construction of the new Remembrance Memorial, the University does its part in ensuring they are never forgotten.
We also now have The Riley Howell Foundation Fund, a foundation that provides “support to victims of gun violence and help[s] them meet their immediate needs” and the annual Mighty 4 Miler run to honor Riley. Directly aiding Charlotte students, there is the Ellis “Reed” Parlier Memorial Scholarship which has been made possible by the contributions of the friends of the Parlier family and is supported through the annual Reed Parlier Golf Tournament.
Four years after this tragedy, the majority of students from that time have graduated. What remains are the University staff, faculty and us newer students. As current students, we are responsible for remembering and educating one another and those coming in after us. Not just on what happened on April 30, 2019, but, more importantly, the type of people Reed and Riley were. Not just that Rami, Sean, Emily and Drew are survivors, but rather by their lives and the people they have become.
We hope to do just that with this edition of the Niner Times.
The Niner Times Editorial Board has worked on the gathering and writing of the content in this edition. As student journalists, we feel that it is our responsibility to tell the stories of those affected, especially the Parliers and Howells, and provide that to Niner Nation. The Niner Times publishing a single article or gallery of photos is not enough, hence why we chose to create a full-length edition. We hope that this edition will serve as a resource, bring our community together, and provide a way for everyone to remember what happened for years to come.
We would like to thank the Parlier and Howell families for taking the time to speak with us and tell us their stories. We hope this edition does justice and communicates all you want to share well. Thank you to Dr. Christine Reed Davis, dean of students, Dr. Kevin Bailey, vice chancellor for student affairs, as well as Brenda Shue and Brian Peck for being a big help in the organizing of interviews and providing the contacts that made this edition possible.
Charlotte Strong.
Sincerely,
Sunnya Hadavi
Editor-in-chief