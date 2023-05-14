Dear Editor,
We are a group of students, faculty and staff from across the University writing to share our concerns about the legislative attack facing the LGBTQIA+ community. Nationwide, legislative bodies are introducing and passing discriminatory bills that erode our civil rights and bodily autonomy. These bills fall into a number of categories, including public accommodation (i.e., bathroom bills), healthcare (i.e., medical "ethics" and gender-affirming care bans), free speech (i.e., drag bans, book bans) and education (i.e., "parental rights," curricula, tenure). The number of these bills has already exceeded the cumulative number of proposed bills since 2013, with conservatively 471 bills introduced as of May 2. In the past few weeks, North Carolina legislators have rapidly advanced several bills that would severely limit civil rights for LGBTQIA+ people, particularly transgender and intersex individuals. There are currently 13 bills that target the ability of transgender and gender diverse (TGD) and intersex people to access both gender-affirming and routine healthcare, participate in sports and safely attend school. Given the recent Republican supermajority, it is clear that this is a coordinated effort to make North Carolina unlivable for members of the LGBTQIA+ community.
Numerous studies have shown that the mere introduction of such bills can have adverse mental health effects for this marginalized population, where an estimated 40% of adults have attempted suicide in their lifetime. These effects are even worse for TGD youth, 86% of whom report negative impacts on their mental health due to legislative efforts. Gender-affirming care bans, which comprise the bulk of legislative efforts, are particularly concerning. Multiple studies illustrate the positive mental health impact of puberty blockers and gender-affirming hormone therapy for TGD youth. Further, such bans are opposed by every major medical and mental health professional association in the country, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association and the American Psychiatric Association. As a group comprised largely of emerging and experienced health service professionals, we feel compelled to speak to the impact of these bills in particular.
Given the current political climate, we outline two courses of action faculty, staff and students can take. First, we urge those at the University to get informed and take action by contacting our representatives and sharing this call to action broadly. Equality NC and the Trans Formations Project are phenomenal resources to stay updated on bills and contact legislators. As highly educated, respected members of the community, queer North Carolinians are counting on you to advocate for us.
Second, it would be in the University's best interest to address these proposed bills and inform students immediately how the passage of these bills may affect the 2023-2024 academic year. LGBTQIA students are already fleeing schools and taking other actions in Florida and Texas due to the political climate; we may see similar patterns in our state as LGBTQIA+ rights are further eroded. UNC Charlotte has an existing infrastructure of care for LGBTQIA+ students. Faculty and staff in the Office of Identity, Equity, and Engagement, the LGBTQ+ Staff and Faculty Caucus, the LGBT health equity task force, and the Division of Health and Wellbeing are subject matter experts and should lead the charge in creating policies to protect TGD students. We call on Chancellor Gaber and cabinet-level leaders, including Brandon Wolfe, the chief diversity officer and associate vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion, to collaborate with faculty and staff to create an action plan. Boilerplate statements about inclusion and diversity have never been enough; we need concrete plans, policies and infrastructure to protect transgender students now more than ever.
Sincerely,
Andrea J. Pitts, PhD (5), on behalf of the Latinx/Hispanic Faculty and Staff Caucus; Angel Truesdale (6) and Christin Lampkowski (6) on behalf of the LGBTQ+ Staff and Faculty Caucus; Jessamyn Bowling, PhD (1); Meagan Zarwell, PhD (1); Alicia A. Dahl, PhD (1); Andréa Kaniuka, PhD (1); Annelise Mennicke, PhD (3); Deborah Beete, MPH (1), J. Kevin Benson, MA (1); Abigail Post, MPH (1); Sasha Zabelski, MS (1); Michael Brienzo, MA (1); Jesse Strunk Elkins (1), Casey Mesaeh (1, 2), Madison Robertson (1), Katie Gunzenhauser (1), Christina Morford (1), Ashlynn Kelly (1), Mannal Akhter (1), Robin Edwards (1), J. Sebastian Marin C. (1, 2), Rhoen Hoff (2, 4), Victoria Smith (1, 2),Gray Lawson (2), Lucas Peruzzi Carvalho (2), Turner Medlicott (3), Kevin Gobuty (3), Minnatullah Banawan (3), Asia Ruiz-Smith (3), Layah Hammock (3), Sierra Laney (3), Diane Bolster (3), Anna Smith (3), Ti Ahmad (4, 10), Erin Meehan (4), Nicholas Osaka (5), Steve Muir (5), Olivia Patterson (6), Emilia Glaser (7), Kasha Seltzer (7), Jae Edwards (8), Tony Mungo (9), Skye Godfrey (10), Acadia Dubiel (10), Jacqulyn Stelmack (10), Jax Fonseca-Folden (4, 11, 13), Adrian Ewens (12), Sarang Deshpande (14), Hannah Justin (15, 18), John Hunt (15), Audrey King (15), Jasmine Temple, MA (17), Tiffany Barwell (18), Melissa Hatley (18), Lena Marcus (18), Cassandra Catacalos (18), Leah Bourque, Jamel Catoe, Ayanna Watkins, Adoril Oshana, Ashleigh Dickson, Paul Amari, Miguel Wilson, Zoe Ziegler, Kirsten Babsa-ay, Jahnavi Patel, Sebastian Roche, Jeremy Lewis, Selene M., Austin Valvo, Nandi Boini, MacKenzie Ridge, Dakota Goad, Galen Miller, Erica Nelson, Jocie Sweeney, PhD (16); Annada Hypes, PhD (16);
*The inclusion of departmental affiliations does not constitute an endorsement from the college, department, or organization listed. All signers are expressing personal opinions.
1. Department of Public Health Sciences
2. Peer Leader Educators Advocating for Sexuality Education (PLEASE)
3. School of Social Work
4. College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
5. Department of Philosophy
6. Atkins Library
7. Department of Counseling
8. Cato College of Education
9. LGBTQ+ Graduate Coalition
10. Prism
11. Gender Excellence Learning Community
12. College of Arts and Architecture
13. American Criminal Justice Association
14. South Asian Student Association
15. Charlotte Green Initiative
16. Alumni
17. Department of Psychological Science
18. The Association of Biological Sciences Graduate Students