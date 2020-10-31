This letter was written by DrPH student, Oriyomi Dawodu, from the University of Arizona. Like the way wastewater testing is implemented at UNC Charlotte, the University of Arizona is conducting the same study. This letter to the editor addresses the concerns of reopening our university despite our ability to detect potential COVID-19 cases around campus. For reference, please take time to read “Why waste water testing is effective for university reopening”
Dear Editor:
As students of public health at the University of Arizona, we are proud of our University's COVID-19 mitigation efforts to bring the campus back to normalcy. With rapid antigen and PCR testing, university-wide contract tracing and wastewater monitoring, we have seen COVID-19 cases significantly decline since September. However, we do not believe these mitigation efforts, including wastewater testing should encourage universities to reopen or loosen their restrictions this fall, as this may curtail progress and create a cascade of public health and economical challenges.
The University of Arizona’s COVID-19 Campus Mitigation Plan was launched in March to address the spread of the virus and the allowance of students on campus. However, when examining the varying protocols issued by the University, there have been multiple setbacks that have challenged the effectiveness of the institution’s response. During the second month of the academic fall semester, the university community witnessed a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases among campus quarters. In an effort to slow the growing rate of cases and projected cases on campus, the university issued a Shelter in Place recommendation in September. Now in October, our administration has decided to increase the size of in-person classes, allowing up to 50 students to meet on campus starting next week.
We strongly disagree with this decision to loosen virus restrictions, since many students will be returning home and traveling for the holidays. Furthermore, as temperatures fall, more people will be inclined to stay indoors and combined with seasonal influenza, this would potentially heighten the risk of the virus spreading. Therefore, we are extremely concerned about universities suggesting possible reopenings.
While we agree that wastewater testing strategies are effective for detecting COVID-19 cases, we highly discourage universities to ease their COVID-19 restrictions this fall. A viral resurgence would be both disruptive and costly. This can be prevented!
Please reconsider and spread the word!
Oriyomi Dawodu, MS
DrPH Student, Maternal and Child Health
