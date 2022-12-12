A case study was conducted in ANTH 2171 (Action, Justice, and Change: An Introduction to Engaged and Applied Anthropology) in regard to Housing & Residence Life's (HRL) initial overbooking and their response to students' concerns. This case study was a semester-long project on gathering statistics, input from affected students, and analyzing the response of HRL. This letter is written in regard to HRL to address the grievances received from the case study.
To the Housing & Residence Life Department of UNC Charlotte,
We wish to address grievances against the department in regard to housing shortages, the miscommunications over the past year, and the lack of clarity on what alternative housing was for those who received it.
We, as students, rely on HRL to provide clear and accurate information on housing, including up-to-date availability and deadlines, to make decisions on whether or not we will reside on campus. The lack of clarity in communicating that there was not enough housing is jarring, even more so when the University was still accepting students for guaranteed housing, knowing that there was not enough available space.
The fact that over 2,000 students were accepted for on-campus housing even though no bed space was available in July is egregious, dishonest and disrespectful to those who applied by the deadline expecting to live on campus. With the already rampantly rising housing prices around campus and the delays in constructing new housing options on campus, options for students who can't afford housing without financial aid are limited.
Moreover, the alternative arrangements for students who did not or could not cancel their housing contacts were not clearly outlined or equal to the services provided on campus. The shuttle system to campus and back was unreliable, walking was unsafe as there were no sidewalks to campus for those in the hotels, and students were paying more to do laundry and have food, not to mention that meal plans were canceled unbeknownst to those in temporary housing. Students were charged the same amount as they were for a double suite on campus but did not have the same or adequate enough services to justify the price.
On top of all of this, students in temporary housing were quite isolated from their peers, unable to stay on campus later than 5 p.m., or risk not being able to safely get back to their housing arrangements.
As students, we wish to clear the air between HRL and the student body by relaying this message to all those responsible: do better for your students. Be clearer in communications about housing by giving us accurate updates about how much space is available. Be open in your communication about waitlist lengths, how many people have applied and when construction will be finished.
We understand that sometimes these numbers may fluctuate or that a concrete date may not be set for things, but providing clear and open communication about these things instead of leaving us out to dry is better than what has been portrayed by all involved.
Adapt better systems for housing. We are tired of using the same program from 2010 for housing. The application program does not give information about availability beyond what is manually updated. The system goes down and crashes because it can't handle the amount of traffic 30,000 students generate. The application itself is not the easiest to navigate and is difficult to use even when it does work.
We are proud to call UNC Charlotte our home, but please do better for all of us making campus our home for the year. If you only take one thing away from this, please let it be to make campus a more welcoming home for us through open and clear communication.
Sincerely,
Niner Nation and the students of ANTH 2171