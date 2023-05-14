To the Editor and UNC Charlotte Community,
We write you in support of a letter to the editor submitted by our fellow LGBTQIA+ UNC Charlotte community members. That letter, led by campus student, faculty and staff leaders, addresses the recent slate of harmful nationwide and North Carolina state anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.
We offer our perspective informed by 30 years of combined experience in LGBTQ+ health, suicide prevention and law and public policy. As public health scholar-educators, we affirm their summary of research findings and applaud the provision of campus resources. We also fully support their call for tangible action by institutional leadership and the whole community for the following reasons:
1. Actionable support fulfills stated goals in the UNC Charlotte Strategic Plan.
UNC Charlotte established its 2021-2031 strategic plan. Section D of the plan outlines clear goals for advancing equity. In particular, UNC Charlotte seeks to "foster a thriving culture based on integrity and respect that values all people and the planet" (D1) and "demonstrate leadership in diversity, equity and inclusion" (D2). Action D2.1.2 further states the goal to "define national leadership in diversity, equity and inclusion in the context of UNC Charlotte's culture and mission and promulgate the University's rising national leadership in this field." In this moment, being a national leader in DEI means standing alongside other universities in clearly opposing anti-LGBTQ+ policies on both a state and national level. We must address, through action, what is happening to our campus LGBTQ+ community.
2. Actionable support lives up to aspirations in the UNC Charlotte Mission Statement.
The UNC Charlotte Mission Statement aspires toward equity by "eliminating barriers and creating an inclusive and equitable culture of belonging for students, faculty, and staff." As legal barriers to inclusion are erected in our state and across the nation, a campus climate of inclusion and belonging will become even more imperative. Research shows that institutional efforts to support LGBTQ+ students, faculty and staff can improve health, social and academic outcomes. The opposite is also true – a failure to support the community can detrimentally impact health and a sense of belonging. To truly live up to its mission statement, UNC Charlotte can oppose the ongoing legislative efforts to restrict the rights of our LGBTQ+ campus community.
3. Actionable support continues the University's commitment to improving social determinants of health.
We applaud UNC Charlotte's accomplishments in advancing social mobility. This commitment to improving a singular health determinant is a good start. However, determinants of our students' well-being don't occur in a vacuum. Laws are intertwined with political norms, economics, living location, healthcare access and other determinants impacting LGBTQ+ persons' well-being. To remain a leader in addressing determinants of health, UNC Charlotte must act. Tangible action in support of its LGBTQ+ community members would directly lessen the negative impacts of harmful political and legal determinants of health.
4. Actionable support affirms statements about campus community well-being and prioritizes violence prevention.
UNC Charlotte has put forth statements and resources promoting campus community well-being. It is imperative that UNC Charlotte act now to best support the well-being of our campus community. Science and history show us that when social norms and laws permit discrimination and restrict civil rights, there are trickle down effects. Such social environments promote hate-motivated and other violence. When any government communicates that erasing an entire group of people is acceptable, the natural extension of that message is person-to-person discrimination and interpersonal violence. As the anti-LGBTQ+ climate has escalated, so has violence against the LGBTQ+ community. Acts of violence, like the Pulse nightclub shooting, have ripple effects and negatively affect the health and well-being of the larger LGBTQ+ community. Now is the time for UNC Charlotte to take a firm stance opposing transphobic and homophobic policies and attitudes. Symbolic gestures are a start. Tangible action is better. Doing so honors our campus community by directly opposing the conditions that harm well-being and cause violence against our LGBTQ+ community members.
5. Actionable support is simply the right and necessary thing to do.
History teaches us time and again that when one group is targeted, further restriction of rights for others will follow. You may think the current slate of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation doesn't affect you personally. However, we are already seeing the conflation of anti-LGBTQ+ bills with bills targeting academic freedom and reproductive rights. We see this moment as a pivot point. We must take a stand opposing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation to support our LGBTQ+ community members and others who will inevitably experience restricted rights. It boils down to a simple question: What side of history do you want to live on?
We hope UNC Charlotte leadership and the community at large will heed this call to action. Now is the time to act in support of our LGBTQ+ campus community members.
Respectfully,
Robert J. Cramer, PhD
Andréa R. Kaniuka, PhD