Technological innovation has been on an upward incline for the past century. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming a part of our daily lives. For better or worse, AI is positively changing how we approach education and work for the foreseeable future.
AI is the process of machines or a non-living form developing, organizing and synthesizing information. For example, advanced AI can understand human speech, automate decision-making and even write academic papers.
AI has the potential to increase decision-making efficiency and accuracy in a wide range of fields, from medicine to education. However, with the many ways AI can help in our educational and work-related careers, we also have to understand the downsides.
Unfortunately, AI can have biases based on the information it is sourcing from, especially if it is incomplete. Different AI machines have different inputs that could alter the possible results. This can result in unfair outcomes for certain individuals or groups. Therefore, it is important to develop AI systems that are transparent, explainable and free from bias.
AI researchers, developers and policymakers are responsible for considering AI's ethical implications and developing guidelines and regulations to ensure that AI is used ethically.
This includes creating strong security measures, enhancing privacy rules, eliminating biases and thoroughly testing the AI before it is publicly available. The technology must be developed and used responsibly to ensure that it benefits society.
Another concern many have about AI is how it has the potential to replace human roles in the workforce. AI is already part of our everyday lives, such as self-driving cars on the roads, using telehealth instead of going to the doctor and even self-checkouts at grocery stores.
However, most jobs being replaced with AI are then being supplemented by creating new job opportunities in other areas, especially in the tech industry, such as data analysis, programming and machine learning.
A new AI platform created by OpenAi called ChatGPT has recently taken the internet over by storm. ChatGPT can respond to prompts, write poetry, teach languages and much more.
Many students find ChatGPT helpful while writing essays because it provides feedback and suggestions for improvement. It will even teach them something they do not understand. In this way, it has the potential to enhance the personalized learning experience and make it more efficient. This can be especially useful in online and distance learning, where access to teachers and resources may be limited.
It is worth noting that just as AI has to be responsible producers, students must be responsible consumers concerning their education. Writing papers and solving problems are part of its capabilities, but AI should not be used to replace working through problems on our own with critical thinking skills. AI is simply a tool, not a replacement for learning and education.
AI has the potential to revolutionize how we interact with technology and the ways we learn and work. However, being aware of the pros and cons of AI and developing ways to use it responsibly is essential to its success.