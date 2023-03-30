For some, April 1 is a day to prank others and play jokes. While harmless fun should be encouraged, unethical pranks should be avoided.
Unethical pranks include bullying and jokes that cause extreme stress. Pranks such as telling your partner about a false pregnancy, pretending to have an illness or ignoring one of your friends are immoral. Essentially, any joke that involves extensive manipulation or deception is unethical.
Many trending social media posts involve content creators approaching random people in public and asking them misleading or controversial questions. This practice serves no other purpose than to place pressure on someone. Not to mention, many of these videos are recorded and posted without the person's consent.
TikTok, in particular, has become a hub for humor, including pranks. Some popular prank trends include randomly accusing one's partner of cheating or pretending to break up with them. These jokes cause unnecessary harm and stress to the unknowing partner and are more troublesome than funny. These pranks can cause insecurity and distrust in a relationship.
Other pranks that use TikTok's face filters use "ugliness" or unconventional features as shock value. For example, trends involving showing someone a phone with the front camera and a face filter turned on show the person an image of themselves they were not expecting.
In some videos, women will show their boyfriends makeup face filters, which they will get upset about as if the makeup was on their face. In others, TikTokers will use face-stretching features that make them look heavier or as if they have a different nose shape. When they turn the filter off, they express gratitude that they do not look that way.
Moreover, in 2020, there was an increase in heterosexual individuals doing "coming out" pranks on TikTok and other platforms. These jokes are often referred to as "queerbaiting." They make light of coming out and mock members of the LGBTQ+ community. In reality, coming out is a serious risk for some individuals and frightening for most.
Lighthearted humor and fun are how people should celebrate this holiday. At the end of a good prank, both parties should find it funny. As long as the punchline victimizes no one, people should feel free to mess around this April Fool's Day.