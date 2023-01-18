In our society, people look up to athletes and often feel they can do no wrong. Professional athletes are considered larger than life. This mindset is harmful and, in turn, creates athlete privilege.
Athletes can get away with defrauding their followers or breaking laws, but because of their wealth and status, they can escape severe consequences.
If a civilian acted how some athletes do, they would face legal and societal consequences because they lack the prestige athletes carry.
Three main groups are at fault: fans, athletes and teams' upper management.
Fans allow athletes to act however they want because the team has to win a game. Fans create the divide because of the way they view professional athletes. Athletes are heroes for many. Kids want to be star players. Fans are happy watching sports and celebrate when their team succeeds in the final seconds.
Sadly, if a star player gets in legal trouble, we get angry at the systems made to protect our society. People excuse indecent behavior because "everybody makes mistakes," but the average civilian is not afforded the same treatment as athletes. The athlete has to play, or the team cannot win.
For example, more than two dozen women accused newly acquired Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. The NFL gave Watson an 11-game suspension, a slap on the wrist for violating its personal conduct policy. Watson said he was sorry for all he had done and put women through.
"I'm truly sorry to all of the women I have impacted in this situation," said Watson. "The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back, but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character, and I am going to keep pushing forward."
Fans came to Watson's defense, donning jerseys and holding signs with the words "Free Watson" on them.
Cleveland Browns Fan & His Son Goes Viral w/ 'F*** Them Hoes' and ‘Free Watson’ Signs in Support of Deshaun Watson! pic.twitter.com/sETGYSF1EM— Xtraa Mediaa (@xtraamediaa) August 24, 2022
Before his first NFL game of the 2022 season in Houston, a fan took to social media wearing an egregious shirt while making light of the problematic situation.
Going to be an ugly NFL Sunday in Houston. pic.twitter.com/v49IvVdfex— Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) December 4, 2022
Behavior like this shows that certain fans care more about winning games than the character of the players representing their team. Athletes are also to blame for this mindset. They do wrong and apologize to appease the outraged public, which we eat up, and then forget about.
Olympian swimmer Ryan Lochte claimed he and three teammates were robbed at gunpoint while competing in Rio de Janeiro in 2014. The truth was that Lochte lied about the robbery after he vandalized a gas station bathroom.
During an interview with Good Morning America, Lochte said he took full responsibility. "I did lie about that one part, and I take full responsibility," Lochte said.
If ordinary citizens did this, they would be charged with a misdemeanor for lying to the police. However, the athlete got off due to his privilege.
The management of teams and companies perpetuates athlete privilege. The FTX crypto collapse is a prime example of this. Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of crypto superpower FTX, hired many high-profile athletes to promote the brand, making them global ambassadors.
Tom Brady, Stephen Curry and Naomi Osaka are among the athletes who peddled the brand to their followers. FTX was allegedly secretly moving customers' cash to an investment fund defrauding their users. A lawsuit was filed against the athletes involved with the company.
We need to hold those accountable, demand answers when they do wrong and make sure they right their iniquities and do not repeat them. This starts with athletes and team management.
When Atlanta Falcons Quarterback Michael Vick was arrested for dog fighting in 2007, he was sentenced to nearly two years. In 2015, Vick appeared before the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, fighting to pass an animal rights bill. In another example, the University of Texas fired men's basketball coach Chris Beard on Thursday, Jan. 5, after his arrest on domestic violence charges.
These actions go a long way toward creating a society that holds athletes and coaches accountable. If you would be appalled by your neighbor committing a crime, you should feel the same way about athletes. We have a long way to go, but it starts with putting aside athletes' fame to see them for who they are and pushing for accountability.