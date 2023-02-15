Holshouser Hall residents received an email regarding the damage of two broken exit signs on the third floor of the building. Each resident was charged approximately $0.95 to cover the $300 repair cost.
The email was sent by Residence Education Coordinator Mitch Bath and offered one alternate course of action; the offender can come forward and “admit responsibility for the damage, and assume responsibility for the charges.
However, the likelihood of this occurring is extremely slim, as the prospect of paying $300 is much less attractive than letting everyone pay $1, even if turning themselves in is the right thing to do.
This action from the University was unfair to students and could have been prevented by installing security cameras in the hallways. The installation of more surveillance cameras will allow residence halls to identify vandals and improve security throughout the area.
The only place where there are cameras is in the elevators, a setup that residents of the building often exploit. In addition, many individuals misuse the hallways and common areas due to the freedom allowed by the lack of cameras, leading to property damage, like the exit signs.
Though $0.95 is not a high price to pay, the issue lies in the fact that everyone is being charged for the action of one individual because the offender is unknown and unwilling to come forward. It is like in elementary school when the whole class would be punished with no recess for the actions of one obnoxious classmate.
The price of installing at least one camera in the hallway of each floor could prevent future incidents such as this from occurring and would ultimately cost less than repairs caused by the recklessness inspired by a cameraless corridor. These cameras could be placed in the main center of the hall, where the bathrooms are obscured from view, so as not to encounter privacy issues.
With the installation of security cameras, residents could avoid paying for someone else’s irresponsibility and carelessness. Also, housing staff would not have to worry about repair costs and vandalism incidents such as the damage to exit signs earlier this semester.