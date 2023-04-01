President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan spells some semblance of a victory for countless college graduates that accumulated debt for their university tenure. Republican lawmakers are looking to undermine this milestone under the guise of a callout of Biden's supposed misallocation of funds.
Biden's plan has come under new fire from senate republicans as measures are introduced to counteract the plan. On Aug. 24, 2022, Biden enacted the Student Loan Relief plan for "Borrowers Who Need It Most." The three-part plan aimed to cancel $10,000 worth of debt to non-Pell Grant recipients as they recover from the impact of the pandemic. The United States' cumulative federal student loan debt sits at $1.6 trillion, with no sign of stopping without mitigation.
This leaves a huge section of middle-class borrowers in America that are left struggling to make high monthly payments, buy homes, make investments and start retirement savings. GOP lawmakers are coming down hard on the bill but seem to be missing the point: if not now, when?
The focal point of several Republican senators' arguments against the proposed student loan forgiveness is that Americans who chose not to take out student loans or did not go to college would suffer in the long run and will be "picking up the bill for this irresponsible and unfair policy." However, this argument is invalid when the notion of relativity is brought into the conversation.
Without a plan in place, and when student loan debt inevitably hits a point of critical mass, it will affect taxpayers regardless of their status as a blue-collar or white-collar worker. Moreover, The U.S. is a nation with notoriously poor handling of debt and especially that of educational debt. Making legitimate steps to change this could greatly improve the economy and financial stability of the middle class and the country's overall security.
There are countless families struggling because of a loved one's yearning to advance their education, so why is it that expanding one's knowledge is punished with a virtually unpayable fee? Biden's loan forgiveness plan garnered 50% of voters' approval and 47% of disapproval, leaving current university students in limbo and wondering whether or not they will continue to be punished for seeking a better opportunity.