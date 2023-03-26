President Joe Biden's budget proposal includes raising payroll taxes on Americans earning more than $400,000 annually. Though this plan seems well-intentioned, there is little chance it will go accordingly. Additionally, there are many holes that should be addressed before it goes through.
As part of an initiative that the White House claims will extend the viability of a crucial Medicare program for another 25 years, this budget proposal gives the government unprecedented authority to negotiate medication pricing.
Given that Republicans are in charge of the House and that Democrats only have a slight majority in the Senate, getting the proposal through Congress will likely be challenging. On income surpassing $400,000 per year, including salaries and capital gains, the Medicare tax rate would increase from 3.8% to 5%.
This proposal will also close a loophole that business owners and others with higher incomes can utilize to avoid paying greater taxes. By enabling the insurance program to negotiate prices on prescriptions when they are introduced to the market, Biden's plan would also strengthen Medicare reserves by investing $200 billion in prescription drug reforms over the following 10 years.
In addition to tax increases, Biden wants to increase Medicare's authority to renegotiate for lower drug prices, which was introduced under the Inflation Reduction Act. Last year, Biden signed the extensive law. The adjustments would support a crucial trust fund for Medicare, which covers senior citizens' medical expenses. The White House estimates the revisions would keep the fund sustainable for about 25 years longer than currently anticipated or until the 2050s.
Medicare benefits would undergo more modifications. Biden wants to cap cost sharing at $2 for some generic medications. In addition, the plan would reduce out-of-pocket expenses for treating conditions like hypertension, high cholesterol and others. The budget would also stop cost sharing for up to three behavioral or mental health appointments each year.
The conflicting viewpoints on how taxes might affect the economy are a component of a larger struggle. At some point this summer, Biden and Congress must agree to increase the country's borrowing capacity; otherwise, the government might crash and send the United States into a recession.
The majority of Republicans claimed that the president's plan would harm the U.S. economy, while the majority of Democrats praised Biden for his decision. The Inflation Reduction Act's pharmaceutical medicine measures would be increased; discounts would be expanded, more pharmaceuticals would be up for price negotiations and other drugs would be included in the process sooner.
The new taxation on the upper class will cause some fuss. However, many believe the plan will fall through and ultimately shift to taxing the lower and lower middle class. While the plan seems great in hindsight, many issues need to be addressed before signing the plan and adjustments made to support this decision. For now, Biden's choice of action is pending until the summer.