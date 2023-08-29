Books can question social conventions and alter viewpoints. However, many books have unfortunately been prohibited throughout history. Book bans should be discouraged because maintaining literary freedom is essential for society to thrive.
Books have historically been used as tools for cultural development, spreading knowledge and human expression. The most controversial books are those written by members of the Black and LGBTQ+ communities or that tell the stories of those groups.
Most of these books were labeled inappropriate because many thought they were sexually explicit, contained sexual imagery or made sexual allusions. Many books that discussed the LGBTQ+ community and allegedly fostered anti-police attitudes were also challenged.
Books are used to build critical thinking skills and as drivers for developing informed opinions. Readers are exposed to various perspectives by examining a wide range of themes and perspectives that encourage them to challenge existing assumptions.
Book bans limit readers' access to this intellectual stimulation, denying them the chance to engage with complicated concepts and make their own reasoned decisions.
George Orwell's "1984" is a book that was banned and, in turn, led to many issues. When "1984" was first published, governments and institutions were suspicious of its depiction of authoritarianism and tried to censor it.
The publication of this work was banned, preventing readers from reading thought-provoking literature and participating in critical debates about the nature of power, freedom and the perils of uncontrolled authority.
At UNC Charlotte, the Critical Media Literacy Collaborative (CMLC) educates students on the importance of reading literature and how to consume digital media.
"The Critical Media Literacy Collaborative is a group of faculty, staff and students at UNC Charlotte working to increase awareness of digital media literacy," said Natalie Ornat, Atkins Library staff and member of the CMLC.
Ornat said that challenges to books in public libraries and K-12 schools have increased exponentially, with many of these challenges and successful bans targeting materials sharing the stories and voices of members of the LGBTQ+ community and people of color.
In fall 2022, Ornat taught a course exploring why books are being banned and what that means for societal fears and anxieties.
The issue of book bans is not as simple as what we see or hear about; rather, the issue is deep-rooted and can affect our personal lives.
Ornat urges us to take action and interest in this upcoming phenomenon in the book world.
"We can become more understanding, more empathetic, particularly through fiction reading," said Ornat.
Books have the amazing power to take readers to new worlds and introduce them to lifestyles outside of their own. Literature encourages empathy and understanding by presenting readers with many kinds of characters with their separate experiences.
"Books operate as mirrors and windows. When we see ourselves reflected in the pages of a book, we can feel validated and accepted, especially when our wider society may not give us that same acceptance," said Ornat.
Book bans and censorships limit this capacity by limiting readers' exposure to various realities and obstructing the growth of tolerance and compassion.
For the values of critical thinking, cultural preservation and empathy against censorship to be stood by, book bans must be discouraged. We can foster a setting where ideas can be freely exchanged, where society can advance, and where people can become more knowledgeable members of their communities by embracing literary diversity.
Defending literary freedom while abolishing book bans should be important for the wide range of perspectives books provide, as they are the key to a more promising and inclusive future.